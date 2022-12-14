Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Bulldogs as College Football Playoff prep begins
With the Bulldogs beginning practice once again, Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared updates on several Bulldogs.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey left the SEC championship with a knee injury. He had been dealing with lingering knee issues prior to the LSU game, as Georgia had tried to limit his workload.
McConkey is the team’s second-leading receiver, as he’s hauled in 51 passes for 675 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
Starting right tackle Warren McClendon has been dealing with a knee injury that Smart previously classified as an MCL injury. Amarius Mims took over for McClendon in the SEC championship game against LSU and would start in the event McClendon can’t go.
Smart provided updates on both players, noting they are still working their way back from injury. The Bulldogs have already begun practicing in preparation for the game against the Buckeyes.
“They’re not practicing with the team right now,” Smart said.
Marvin Jones Jr. missed the SEC championship game with an ankle injury. The freshman linebacker would provide crucial depth to a thin unit, as the Bulldogs are already without Nolan Smith. Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss have been the primary options at the outside linebacker position.
“He’s been doing a ton of conditioning and practicing with us on the side,” Smart said of Jones Jr. “He’ll be able to start practicing with us soon if not today.”
Smart did indicate that Bill Norton was no longer with the team after he made the decision to enter the transfer portal.
Georgia’s opponent, Ohio State, has been dealing with a number of injuries as well. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson have both opted out of the game, as Smith-Njigba has missed time with a hamstring injury and Henderson has had foot issues.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes will meet on Dec. 31 in Atlanta. Georgia will practice in Athens for the next week before heading down to Atlanta after Christmas.
Georgia football injury report for College Football Playoff
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle ,questionable)
- Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)
- Ladd McConkey (knee, questionable
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, probable)
- Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Select 2023 Georgia football commits and targets see their rankings shift with latest industry evals
- Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he won’t play against Georgia in College Football Playoff
- NFL expert: Stetson Bennett ‘worth a shot,’ draws comparison to Buffalo veteran backup QB
- Stetson Bennett shares how Todd Monken elevated Georgia’s offense: ‘It started changing when he got here’
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Kirby Smart: Mike Leach ‘changed the game;’ social media reacts to death of offensive coaching icon
- Countdown to Ohio State: How Kirby Smart has approached preparation for bowl games
UGA News
- Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Bulldogs as College Football Playoff prep begins
- Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, injury news, practice notes for College Football Playoff semifinal
- Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he won’t play against Georgia in College Football Playoff
- Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft sees 3 Bulldogs going in first round
- NFL expert: Stetson Bennett ‘worth a shot,’ draws comparison to Buffalo veteran backup QB