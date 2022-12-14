Kirby Smart updates injury status of several Bulldogs as College Football Playoff prep begins

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey left the SEC championship with a knee injury. He had been dealing with lingering knee issues prior to the LSU game, as Georgia had tried to limit his workload.

With the Bulldogs beginning practice once again, Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared updates on several Bulldogs.

McConkey is the team’s second-leading receiver, as he’s hauled in 51 passes for 675 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Starting right tackle Warren McClendon has been dealing with a knee injury that Smart previously classified as an MCL injury. Amarius Mims took over for McClendon in the SEC championship game against LSU and would start in the event McClendon can’t go.

Smart provided updates on both players, noting they are still working their way back from injury. The Bulldogs have already begun practicing in preparation for the game against the Buckeyes.

“They’re not practicing with the team right now,” Smart said.

Marvin Jones Jr. missed the SEC championship game with an ankle injury. The freshman linebacker would provide crucial depth to a thin unit, as the Bulldogs are already without Nolan Smith. Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss have been the primary options at the outside linebacker position.

“He’s been doing a ton of conditioning and practicing with us on the side,” Smart said of Jones Jr. “He’ll be able to start practicing with us soon if not today.”