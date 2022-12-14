Select 2023 Georgia football commits and targets see their rankings shift with latest industry evals

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class and priority targets after the latest rankings updates across the industry. ========================================================= The recruiting industry has been busy reranking and reevaluating the 2023 recruiting class over the last week. That’s normal given the end of the 2022 season for high schools across the country.

There will be another final rankings evaluation after the postseason state All-Star games and state vs. state games along with the national All-American games in Florida and Texas. When it comes to Georgia’s 2023 #KeepitGClass we can point out some interesting developments. Here’s what readily comes to mind for DawgNation to keep an eye on: Georgia now only has one 247Sports Composite 5-star in its class with CB AJ Harris

Former 5-star (and recent UGA commit) Sam M’Pemba dropped to No. 36 nationally for 2023. He fell three spots in his 247SportsComposite rating but dropped 22 spots in his pure 247Sports rank. He’s the nation’s No. 66 recruit for 247Sports.

Yet when it comes to the pure 247Sports rating, we see no change in the evaluation for Harris and no change in status for safety commitment Joenel Aguero. Harris remains the nation’s No. 2 CB and the No. 23 overall prospect. Aguero remains a 5-star for 247Sports. He’s still the nation’s No. 2 safety and No. 32 overall.

The ‘Dawgs have a serious flex at the LB spot in their 2023 class. They now have the nation’s No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 LB prospects committed in Raylen Wilson, Troy Bowles and CJ Allen, respectively.

LB commit CJ Allen is now the nation’s No. 5 LB and the No. 78 overall prospect. He’s risen almost 30 spots on the composite scale this month. We heartily applaud this ranking as we feel that Allen has just as much upside, if not more, than any LB that Georgia will sign this cycle.

WR commit Tyler Williams continues to see his stock soar. He was one of the biggest risers in the latest update to the nation’s No. 14 WR and the No. 185 overall recruit. The Lakeland (Fla.) standout is now a Top 100 recruit and the eighth-highest-rated prospect in the 2023 Georgia class. This well-deserved rankings boost saw his status rise another 20 slots this week alone. His overall prospect ranking for this class has soared from No. 140 to No. 85 overall since November 23.

4-star EDGE Gabe Harris saw his overall ranking increase another 12 spots to the nation’s No. 88 overall recruit. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound Harris will give the ‘Dawgs great positional flexibility across the front in the years to come in Athens. He could play outside and even cross-train at a 5-tech for UGA.

When his senior season began, legacy TE commitment Lawson Luckie was the nation’s No. 235 overall prospect at the beginning of August. His rankings have steadily marched north with very good reason. The 6-foot-3.5, 234-pound senior is now the nation’s No. 147 overall recruit after another 25-spot increase in his national ranking this month.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. 5 developing storylines for the 2023 Georgia football recruiting class There is also a significant ranking bump to address here with priority remaining target Jordan “Big Baby” Hall. Hall is set to make his college announcement on Dec. 22. That will be one day after the rest of the country will sign on the traditional first day of the early signing period on Dec. 21. Hall, who now ranks as DawNation’s No. 1 remaining target for the ‘Dawgs in the 2023 cycle, was also in Athens for his final official visit this past weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound senior at Westside High in Jacksonville now ranks as the nation’s No. 73 overall recruit. His national ranking has risen 47 points from the nation’s No. 120 overall recruit since Nov. 23. It will come down to Georgia or Ohio State for Wilson. Wilson and his Venice team will actually face Williams and his Lakeland team in the Florida 4S state championship game on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. There’s some strong hope that the ‘Dawgs have pulled this one out late with Wilson in their first big head-to-head fight with the Buckeyes this month. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior is still rated as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 13 overall. That’s his 247Sports Composite rating. That said, we did notice that his pure 247Sports prospect ranking has dipped from No. 26 overall at the start of the season to No. 40 overall with the latest rankings update. Arizona TE Duce Robinson remains the nation’s No. 1 TE and he’s still seen as a top 20 overall national recruit. The latest rankings updates have pegged him as the No. 17 overall recruit for 2023.