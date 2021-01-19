Among the many announcements of which Georgia players would be returning for the 2021 season, JT Daniels easily dominated the headlines. Being a quarterback, and one that helped improve the Georgia offense, it’s easy to see why that was the case.

But Daniels may not have been the best Georgia Bulldog to announce that he was putting off the NFL for another season. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis can make a strong claim to that honor, as he’s helped Georgia’s run defense finished first in the country in each of the past two seasons.

Davis was named a Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association despite missing three games due to an elbow injury in 2020.

And Davis seems to be inline for a number of awards and honors in 2021. ESPN’s Chris Low tabbed the standout defensive tackle to his ‘Way-Too-Early’ All-American team for the 2021 season.

“He gobbles up double-teams, not to mention ball carriers and quarterbacks,” Low wrote. “Davis turned down a chance to enter the NFL draft and instead decided to return for his senior season. He’s not a guy who puts up big tackle numbers, but his real value comes in the way he destroys the pocket on every play.”

Davis was Georgia’s only member on Low’s team. In 2020, Davis finished with 16 tackles in seven games for Georgia. In the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, Davis showed how disruptive he can be, as the junior finished with a sack and a blocked field goal for the Bulldogs.

Stats or honors aren’t why Davis plays football. He’s often quick to point out that if he’s holding up two opposing blockers, it means one of his fellow linebackers is free to make a play

“I wouldn’t consider myself a star,” Davis said prior to the Peach Bowl. “I just do what I have to do to make sure I’m successful, make my teammates successful: complementary football.”

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning went into greater detail as to why Davis is such an important piece to the Georgia defense.

“There’s a difference when 99 is on the field no doubt. Jordan makes us a much better defense,” Lanning said. “It definitely helps when we have Jordan inside. I know Nakobe (Dean) appreciates Jordan being out there right in front of him.”

Davis announced that he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season on Jan. 7. Georgia’s first game of the season will be in Charlotte, where Davis is from. The Bulldogs will play against Clemson, which had two defensive linemen in Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee also make Low’s team.

Related: WATCH: Why Jordan Davis’ return is significant for Georgia football title chances

Georgia and Clemson are set to play on Sept. 4. Other Bulldogs that could draw preseason All-American interest include Daniels, wide receiver George Pickens, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation