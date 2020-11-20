WATCH: What should we expect form JT Daniels against Mississippi State?

Could Georgia start its third different quarterback on Saturday against Mississippi State? If the rumblings out of Georgia practice are to be believed it looks like JT Daniels could play his first snaps of the year against the other SEC Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Daniels has not yet played this year after arriving from USC as a transfer. Many at one point expected Daniels to start following the opt-out of Jamie Newman. But Daniels was not healthy to start the season, as he was cleared to see the field after the game against Arkansas.

This week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart did speak more positively of Daniels than he had in the past.

“JT, he’s done some nice things,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. “He’s a guy that has worked really hard—just as Stetson [Bennett], Carson [Beck], and D’Wan [Mathis] have done. I am pleased with the way he has worked. I am pleased with the way he has rehabbed his knee and improved his knee, and the learning of our offense.

“The leadership he has shown since he arrived has been very good. When you are in a room with guys without a lot of experience—he’s a guy that has some experience.”

So what would constitute a good game for Daniels? How will he look in his first game since August of 2019? And will he be able to fix some of the problems that have plagued the Georgia offense since the Alabama game?

The DawgNation team of insiders and experts of Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley debate what Daniels can bring and more in this week’s Cover 4 Live.

Among the other topics discussed include:

Will Georgia wear black jerseys?

Should we be worried about the potential of Georgia and Mississippi State’s game being postponed?

What does UGA have to change following the Florida game?

How will Georgia’s defense look against Mike Leach?

How good can Anthony Edwards be for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Did the Anthony Edwards experience help Georgia basketball?

You can watch DawgNation’s Cover 4 Live every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube pages.

