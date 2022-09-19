Georgia football-Kent State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 4 game
Georgia football takes on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury news and practice notes for the non-conference game.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 48-7 road win over South Carolina and are 3-0 on the season. Kent State is 1-2, with its losses coming to Oklahoma and Washington.
12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak with the media, followed by players after.
Another week, another opportunity for the Georgia Bulldogs to further prove they’re one of the best teams in the country. The Bulldogs host Kent State this Saturday, welcoming the Golden Flashes to Sanford Stadium.
The Bulldogs are coming off another dominant win this past Saturday, besting rival South Carolina 48-7.
It proved to be the most lopsided meeting between the two SEC East foes in their 75 all-time matchups.
“I told them before the game right before we came out, there is a muscle we haven’t used,” Smart said in his postgame press conference. “And the muscle we have not flexed is our composure muscle. I had Branson Robinson stand up in front of the room and say this is what our composure muscle looks like. If your composure muscle looks like Branson Robinson, there’s a good chance you need to flex it. I don’t know if you’ve seen Branson’s arms. And we flexed it.”
Georgia is 3-0 on the season, outscoring its opponents 130-10 to this point in the season. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 ranked team in the country in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.
While Georgia obviously has a talent edge over Kent State, this game can still function as a measuring stick game for the Bulldogs. The Golden Flashes lost 33-3 to No. 6 Oklahoma and 45-20 to No. 18 Washington earlier this season. Both of those schools are among the top teams in their respective conferences.
The Bulldogs will also look to put forth a better showing than they did in their home opener against Samford. The Bulldogs were rather sloppy and had more field goals than touchdowns in the 33-0 win.
Georgia has not lost a non-conference game since the 2016 season, Smart’s first in Athens. Georgia is a massive favorite over Kent State, as oddsmakers have the Bulldogs has a 42-point favorite over Kent State.
Georgia football-Kent State injury news for Week 4 game
- Andrew Paul (out, knee)
- CJ Washington (out, neck)
- Arian Smith (out, ankle)
- AD Mitchell (doubtful, ankle)
- Nyland Green (doubtful, hamstring)
- CJ Smith (questionable, knee)
- William Poole (questionable, undisclosed)
Georgia football-Kent State game time for Week 4 game
The Georgia football-Kent State game will start at 12 p.m. ET
Georgia football-Kent State TV Network for Week 4 game
The Georgia football-Kent State game will be streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+.
