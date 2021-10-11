Georgia football-Kentucky: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 7 game

The Bulldogs enter the week as the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the AP and Coaches Poll. This is the first time that is the case under Kirby Smart. Georgia is also 5-0 against Kentucky with Smart as the head coach.

Georgia begins Kentucky week on Monday as it gets ready for a game on Saturday, Oct. 16. Below you can find information on the injury report, practice news and live updates throughout the week.

12 p.m. Update, Monday, Oct. 11: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with the media to preview the upcoming game against No. 11 Kentucky.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 34-10 win over Auburn this past weekend, while Kentucky earned a 42-21 win over LSU.

Georgia enters the game against Kentucky as the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs have given up just 33 points through the first six games, while also ranking 12th in the country in scoring offense this season.

Kentucky though has given Georgia some issues defensively in recent seasons. The Bulldogs have scored just 35 total points the last two times these two squads have met. Those were both wins for Georgia, as Kentucky has scored just 3 points in those two matchups. But with Will Levis under center, this Kentucky team seems different. The Wildcats are 6-0 for the first time since 1950.

Georgia also enters this game with a number of injury-related questions. Quarterback JT Daniels has missed the last two games due to a lat injury. The Bulldogs saw starting safety Chris Smith and starting offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer leave games with injuries. Perhaps most concerning is the wide receiver position, where Georgia had just six wide receivers available to play on Saturday.

With Kentucky being a physical football team, they’re going to test Georgia. Last season, the Bulldogs saw defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester suffers injuries that caused them to miss time.