Georgia football stock report: Next men up shine, could hold starting jobs

ATHENS — Georgia has looked like the most complete and best football team in the nation from the opening kick this season, and now that Alabama has lost, the Bulldogs have been elevated to No. 1. Georgia football stock is soaring, to the extent ESPN College GameDay will be making its second appearance in Athens in the past three weeks. RELATED: College GameDay is coming to Athens -- again!

On the field, Coach Kirby Smart has put a worthy product between the lines and capable coaches on the sideline and in the skybox. UGA is coming off an impressive 34-10 win at Auburn. RELATED: Georgia football report card, mostly ‘A’ grades for the Bulldogs The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (6-0) opened as a huge favorite over No. 11 Kentucky (6-0) in the 3:30 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium coming this Saturday.

RELATED: Bulldogs favored by eye-popping number to remain perfect It has been a team effort, with several players stepping up and performing — even out-performing — the players once ahead of them on the depth chart. RELATED: Kirby Smart updates lengthy Georgia football injury report

Here’s a look at the whose stock is soaring, up and merely holding even: Stock Soaring Ladd McConkey: McConkey was tremendous with 5 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in the victory while moving ahead of Jermaine Burton at the “Z” outside receiver position. Adonai Mitchell: Mitchell made the trip to California to work out with JT Daniels and stayed the maximum number of days, and all that hard work is paying off as he has settled in as the top “X” receiver with George Pickens sidelined by an ACL and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint limited by an ankle. Nakobe Dean: Dean is flying around the field making plays in most every capacity, as a pass rusher, run stopper and then making a diving interception off a tipped pass against Auburn. Dean also keeps the defense properly aligned. Sedrick Van Pran: The redshirt freshman handled his center duties and the loud Jordan Hare Stadium crowd like it was a walk in the park. Van Pran’s rapid improvement has been a bright spot on the steadily improving offensive line. Stock Up Darnell Washington: The “Big 0″ is starting to get dialed in. As impressive as his 25-yard catch was, he nearly pulled in a one-handed highlight on the sideline. Stay tuned as Washington’s stock continues to rise.