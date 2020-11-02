Game time, TV network announced for Georgia-Missouri Week 11 game

On Nov. 14, the Georgia Bulldogs will be traveling to Columbia, Mo., to take on the Missouri Tigers. The SEC announced game time and television networks for the Week 11 game. The game will start at 12 p.m. ET will air on ESPN.

Georgia has won all but one game against Missouri since the Tigers joined the conference in 2012. In last year’s contest, Georgia beat Missouri 27-0 at home. The last time Georgia went to Missouri it was a noon kickoff and Georgia won 43-29.

This game is the same weekend as The Masters. College GameDay will be on hand for the prestigious golf tournament and the Alabama-LSU game will kick off at 6 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-3 win over the Kentucky Wildcats, while Missouri lost 41-17 to Florida. Georgia plays Florida this week, while the Tigers are off and 2-3 on the season, with wins over Kentucky and LSU.

“Our kids were resilient, our kids responded,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win over the Wildcats. “Tough environment to play in and I’m really happy about the way we responded, came out, had the opening drive the second half was big.”

Georgia this week will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the No. 8 ranked Florida Gators. These are the only two SEC East teams with just one loss, meaning the winner of the game has the inside track on getting to Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

Georgia has won the last three contests against Florida, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 3-0 as a head coach against Dan Mullen. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the game will air on CBS

Game Time: 12 p.m.

Television Network: ESPN

Date: Nov. 14

Location: Columbia, Mo.

