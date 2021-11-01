Georgia football-Missouri: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 10 game
The Georgia Bulldogs begin preparing for Missouri on Monday. Below you can find information on the latest practice news, live updates and an updated injury report.
Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 34-7 win over Florida.
Georgia football-Missouri: Live updates, practice news
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, with players following afterward.
- Smart says Adam Anderson has a finger injury which is why he was in a club on Saturday.
- “Nolan is very prideful. He’s got a strong personality. He conveys the message you want to drive home.” -- Kirby Smart on Nolan Smith and his defense of Stetson Bennett.
- Smart adds that Stetson Bennett’s feet are a big part of his ability and why he’s seeing the field. Highlights five or six plays that he made during the game
- Smart praises Derion Kendrick though he pushes back on some of the “analytics” that are out there with regard to how he is being judged
Georgia football-Missouri: Injury report
Jermaine Burton (probable, groin), Chris Smith (probable, shoulder), JT Daniels (probable, lat), Arian Smith (questionable, shin), Kenny McIntosh (probable, hamstring), Ameer Speed (questionable, ankle), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (questionable, undisclosed), Justin Robinson (questionable, hamstring) George Pickens (out, ACL), Dominick Blaylock (out, hamstring), Kendall Milton (out, MCL), Tykee Smith (out, ACL), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
Georgia football-Missouri: Game time
Georgia and Missouri will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the game
