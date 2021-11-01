Georgia football-Missouri: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 10 game

Georgia football-Missouri-live updates-injury report-practice news
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis)
Rob Davis
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Georgia Bulldogs begin preparing for Missouri on Monday. Below you can find information on the latest practice news, live updates and an updated injury report.

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 34-7 win over Florida.

Georgia football-Missouri: Live updates, practice news

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, with players following afterward.

  • Smart says Adam Anderson has a finger injury which is why he was in a club on Saturday.
  • “Nolan is very prideful. He’s got a strong personality. He conveys the message you want to drive home.” -- Kirby Smart on Nolan Smith and his defense of Stetson Bennett.
  • Smart adds that Stetson Bennett’s feet are a big part of his ability and why he’s seeing the field. Highlights five or six plays that he made during the game
  • Smart praises Derion Kendrick though he pushes back on some of the “analytics” that are out there with regard to how he is being judged

Georgia football-Missouri: Injury report

Jermaine Burton (probable, groin), Chris Smith (probable, shoulder), JT Daniels (probable, lat), Arian Smith (questionable, shin), Kenny McIntosh (probable, hamstring), Ameer Speed (questionable, ankle), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (questionable, undisclosed), Justin Robinson (questionable, hamstring) George Pickens (out, ACL), Dominick Blaylock (out, hamstring), Kendall Milton (out, MCL), Tykee Smith (out, ACL), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)

Georgia football-Missouri: Game time

Georgia and Missouri will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the game

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Tennessee game time, TV network announced for Week...
Leave a Comment