Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV network announced for Week 11 game

There is now a game time and television network for Georgia’s final SEC game of the 2021 season, as the Bulldogs visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 13. CBS will broadcast the game, which starts at 3:30 ET.

Georgia is currently 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play after beating Florida 34-7 this past weekend. The Bulldogs also wrapped up the SEC East this past weekend, clinching their berth to the SEC championship game.

“If you can’t enjoy these moments, then what are we doing? If I can’t embrace my family, see them and love on them, enjoy the fans and stick around for it, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Smart said after the win. “I had a coach tell me a long time ago if you can’t enjoy those moments, then why are you in the business.”