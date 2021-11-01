Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV network announced for Week 11 game
There is now a game time and television network for Georgia’s final SEC game of the 2021 season, as the Bulldogs visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 13. CBS will broadcast the game, which starts at 3:30 ET.
Georgia is currently 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play after beating Florida 34-7 this past weekend. The Bulldogs also wrapped up the SEC East this past weekend, clinching their berth to the SEC championship game.
“If you can’t enjoy these moments, then what are we doing? If I can’t embrace my family, see them and love on them, enjoy the fans and stick around for it, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Smart said after the win. “I had a coach tell me a long time ago if you can’t enjoy those moments, then why are you in the business.”
Tennessee was off this past weekend. The Volunteers are 4-4 on the season. The team is in its first season under Josh Heupel, who replaced Jeremy Pruitt this past offseason. Tennessee visits Kentucky this weekend before hosting Georgia. Georgia beat Tennessee 44-21 when the two teams met last season.
The Bulldogs have not lost to Tennessee since the 2016 season, Kirby Smart’s first season in Athens. This is the latest these two teams have played in quite some time due to the SEC schedule change. Traditionally these two teams meet in early October, while Georgia has usually played Auburn at this time of year.
Georgia takes on Missouri this coming weekend with the game set for a 12 p.m. start time on ESPN.
Expect Georgia to be a large favorite against the Volunteers, given how well Georgia has played this season. The Bulldogs opened as a 39-point favorite against Missouri for this coming weekend.
Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV Network
Game time: 3:30
Television Network: CBS
Date: Nov. 13
Location: Knoxville, Tenn.
