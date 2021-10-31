AP Poll Top 25 rankings week 10: Georgia football tops polls heading into first College Football Playoff rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to debut on Tuesday. If those rankings follow the latest AP Poll, Georgia should find itself in the No. 1 spot.
For the fourth straight week, Georgia came in as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs are followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma and Michigan State in the rankings. Georgia also came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll.
Georgia moved to 8-0 on the season with a 34-7 win over Florida on Saturday. It was Georgia’s seventh-straight double-digit win. Running back Zamir White finished with over 100 yards to lead Georgia offensively. Defensively, Nolan Smith had an interception and a fumble recovery to set-up scoring drives.
The Georgia defense also got into the endzone as Nakobe Dean had an interception return for a touchdown. Through eight games, Georgia has given up just 53 points. That is by far the fewest in the country.
“It was a whole lot of momentum,” Smart said. “You get momentum like that, and it can be an over-swell. And then we had a great drive in the second half, coming out trying to put them away. Momentum was huge in the game, and we kind of seized it there. They (turnovers) come in bunches.”
Georgia is one of six teams ranked in this week’s AP Poll, as Georgia and Alabama are joined by Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Kentucky.
The Bulldogs have just four regular-season games left and none of the opponents are ranked. Georgia will take on Missouri this coming Saturday. It is a noon kickoff for the Bulldogs with the game airing on ESPN. The Tigers beat Vanderbilt 37-28 on Saturday.
To see the entire AP Poll, see below. The first College Football Playoff rankings will debut on Tuesday night.
AP Poll top 25 rankings Week 10
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Michigan State
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Wake Forest
- Oklahoma State
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- Baylor
- Ole Miss
- UTSA
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Iowa
- Houston
- Coastal Carolina
- Penn State
- SMU
- Louisiana
- Fresno State
