    (10) Ole Miss
    Missouri
    37
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    28
    (10) Ole Miss
    20
    Final
    (18) Auburn
    31
    (12) Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Mississippi State
    31
AP Poll Top 25 rankings week 10: Georgia football tops polls heading into first College Football Playoff rankings

AP Poll-Top 25-rankings-Week 10-Georgia football
A very happy Kirby Smart greets freshman tight end Brock Bowers on the sideline. (Mackenzie Miles/UGA)
Mackenzie Miles
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to debut on Tuesday. If those rankings follow the latest AP Poll, Georgia should find itself in the No. 1 spot.

For the fourth straight week, Georgia came in as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs are followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma and Michigan State in the rankings. Georgia also came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Georgia moved to 8-0 on the season with a 34-7 win over Florida on Saturday. It was Georgia’s seventh-straight double-digit win. Running back Zamir White finished with over 100 yards to lead Georgia offensively. Defensively, Nolan Smith had an interception and a fumble recovery to set-up scoring drives.

The Georgia defense also got into the endzone as Nakobe Dean had an interception return for a touchdown. Through eight games, Georgia has given up just 53 points. That is by far the fewest in the country.

“It was a whole lot of momentum,” Smart said. “You get momentum like that, and it can be an over-swell. And then we had a great drive in the second half, coming out trying to put them away. Momentum was huge in the game, and we kind of seized it there. They (turnovers) come in bunches.”

Georgia is one of six teams ranked in this week’s AP Poll, as Georgia and Alabama are joined by Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The Bulldogs have just four regular-season games left and none of the opponents are ranked. Georgia will take on Missouri this coming Saturday. It is a noon kickoff for the Bulldogs with the game airing on ESPN. The Tigers beat Vanderbilt 37-28 on Saturday.

To see the entire AP Poll, see below. The first College Football Playoff rankings will debut on Tuesday night.

AP Poll top 25 rankings Week 10

  1. Georgia
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Michigan State
  6. Ohio State
  7. Oregon
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Michigan
  10. Wake Forest
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Auburn
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Baylor
  15. Ole Miss
  16. UTSA
  17. BYU
  18. Kentucky
  19. Iowa
  20. Houston
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Penn State
  23. SMU
  24. Louisiana
  25. Fresno State

