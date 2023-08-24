Consider that in 2021, Bennett had Zamir White and James Cook to lean on while he became comfortable as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

Ever the optimist, Beck though doesn’t expect much to change with Robinson now lost for the season.

“I have ultimate confidence in every position group. I trust Coach Smart, Coach Bobo, Coach Schumann on the defensive side to put the best guys out there that are going to help us win and compete and ultimately succeed at the end of the day,” Beck said.

Georgia didn’t rely on just running backs to carry the ball last season, as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey both had multiple rushing touchdowns. Georgia will likely turn to them once again. Perhaps even more given the injury situation and the lack of pass-catching chops from the running backs. At a practice earlier this offseason Georgia was lining Bowers up at tailback and having him catch swing passes out of the backfield.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Georiga is having to replace Kenny McIntosh as well. He was Georgia’s leading rusher last season and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Replacing him was already going to be a unique challenge for this Georgia running back room, even if it did have a fully healthy backfield.

Robinson ran for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. Even in the event that he was healthy, Georgia’s offense wasn’t going to be dependent on him or even the running game at large.