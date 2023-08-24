clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ATHENS — Georgia’s running backs can’t seem to catch a break. They can rupture a patella tendon, pull a hamstring or strain a knee ligament.

The injury news regarding this position continues to get worse by the practice. Kendall Milton hurt his hamstring early in August. Then on Tuesday, Kirby Smart announced that promising sophomore Branson Robinson will miss the entire season after suffering a ruptured patella tendon.

Robinson had already been dealing with a foot injury in his other leg when he went down without being touched.

“Tough, tough break for him. He was coming back from a toe injury on the other leg and actually was not even in a contact drill,” Smart said. “He cut and planted and ruptured the patella tendon. He’ll make a full recovery but, unfortunately, he’ll be out for the season, which puts us in a tough situation at back.”

Georgia now has just four available scholarship running backs on the roster in Milton, senior Daijun Edwards, Paul and true freshman Roderick Robinson.

“Kendall’s actually taking some more reps and has been able to do some things, but he’s not 100%,” Smart said. “And Andrew is getting a ton of reps. Rod Robinson is getting a ton of reps, Cash is getting a lot of work. So, it will be done by committee like it always has been here.”

Edwards was seen with a brace on his right knee at practice on Wednesday. Smart did not publicly comment on the injury but it is still worth monitoring the injury. Smart did not publicly say anything about Edwards or his injury when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Walk-on running back Cash Jones has been one of the stars of fall camp and seemed poised to play a role for Georgia, even prior to the injury. His pass-catching ability is something no one else on the Georgia roster could match from the running back position.

The Bulldogs also look wise for having brought in Len’Neth Whitehead via the transfer portal. The former Tennessee running back is a walk-on for the Bulldogs, but he gives Georgia another body at the position.

Smart spoke in greater detail about the running back position and what comes next following the loss of Branson Robinson.

“We’ve got capable backs there, and we’ve got people around them to get the ball to,” Smart said. “I don’t see that changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you’ve got to be aware at what point there’s a drop off.”

In a vacuum, Smart’s comments line up. But when you consider Milton and Paul are already dealing with injuries, it seems more of an issue of when, not if, that next injury to the Georgia backfield happens.

It also doesn’t help that Georgia will break in a new quarterback. Carson Beck won’t have a reliable running back to turn to as he takes over for Stetson Bennett as the team’s starting quarterback.

Consider that in 2021, Bennett had Zamir White and James Cook to lean on while he became comfortable as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

Ever the optimist, Beck though doesn’t expect much to change with Robinson now lost for the season.

“I have ultimate confidence in every position group. I trust Coach Smart, Coach Bobo, Coach Schumann on the defensive side to put the best guys out there that are going to help us win and compete and ultimately succeed at the end of the day,” Beck said.

Georgia didn’t rely on just running backs to carry the ball last season, as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey both had multiple rushing touchdowns. Georgia will likely turn to them once again. Perhaps even more given the injury situation and the lack of pass-catching chops from the running backs. At a practice earlier this offseason Georgia was lining Bowers up at tailback and having him catch swing passes out of the backfield.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Georiga is having to replace Kenny McIntosh as well. He was Georgia’s leading rusher last season and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Replacing him was already going to be a unique challenge for this Georgia running back room, even if it did have a fully healthy backfield.

Robinson ran for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. Even in the event that he was healthy, Georgia’s offense wasn’t going to be dependent on him or even the running game at large.

