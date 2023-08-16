ATHENS — Oscar Delp actually beat Brock Bowers in something. The two tight ends both knew they were going to have to add weight this offseason. Bowers is competitive about everything, as just about anyone in the program will tell you.

So Delp putting on 15 pounds, compared to Bowers’ 10 is no small feat. Even if the coaching staff didn’t want Bowers getting too big.

“They want me to play like kind of around that weight and as much as I can maintain,” Delp said. “The biggest thing was just getting stronger in the weight room and really just getting my legs stronger, chest bigger, arms stronger and everything. Just working out a ton and trusting the strength coaches and the strength staff and the nutrition staff and just eating everything they told me to.

“Just buying into the process and really trying to just put on as much weight as possible and get used to it running around in it and playing fast and playing big.”