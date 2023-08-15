clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff


ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are roughly halfway through fall camp, holding another padded practice on Tuesday afternoon. The media was granted roughly 15 minutes to view practice.

Georgia did see Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins return to practice, as he was in full contact. The defensive lineman had been dealing with a foot injury to start fall camp. Rara Thomas was also back in full contact as well as he had been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter and running back Branson Robinson were in black non-contact jerseys at practice. Both players are dealing with foot injuries and while they are non-contact jerseys as compared to last week, it did seem they were doing more.

Not spotted at practice was running back Kendall Milton, linebacker Raylen Wilson, linebacker Smael Mondon and cornerback Chris Peal.

Defensive back Kyron Jones was wearing No. 31, which was previously worn by defensive back Smoke Bouie. The latter left the program this summer after transferring in from Texas A&M.

Georgia does not have its first game until Sept. 2, when they open up against UT-Martin. The Bulldogs had their first scrimmage this past Saturday and will have another this coming Saturday.

Below are some more practice observations that DawgNation gleaned from the viewing period.

Georgia football practice observations

  • The offense and defense went against each other in a walk-through drill where the objective was to get lined up and going as quickly as possible. The first team offense was as follows: Carson Beck, Daijun Edwards, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominic Lovett (slot) , Ladd McConkey, Earnest Greene, Xavier Truss, Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims.
  • The first-team defense was: Tramel Walthour, Naz Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Xavian Sorey, Chaz Chambliss, Julian Humphrey, Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith (star), AJ Harris
  • The second-team offense was: Brock Vandagriff, Andrew Paul, Jackson Meeks, CJ Smith, Mekhi Mews (slot), Oscar Delp, Austin Blaske, Micah Morris, Jared Wilson, Dylan Fairchild, Chad Lindberg
  • The second-team defense was: Mykel Williams, Zion Logue, Jonathan Jefferson, CJ Allen, Terrell Foster, Sam M’Pemba, Nyland Green, JaCorey Thomas, Dan Jackson, Joenel Aguero (star), Daylen Everette.
  • I would not put too much stock into who is where. The front seven was in base defense and Harris and Humphrey were running with the first-team at cornerback. There was very little usage of the outside linebackers, particularly players such as Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker, who will be key third-down players for the Bulldogs. On the offensive side, wide receivers Arian Smith and Dillon Bell did not participate in the drill. Those two are going to be important players for Georgia this fall.
  • Earlier in the practice, the offense and defense were working on catching swing passes out of the backfield, with the cornerbacks and safeties taking on blockers. Of note, Cash Jones was the second running back to participate in the drill. It’s clear Georgia intends to use his pass-catching skills this year.
  • Tight end Brock Bowers also partook in the drill, blocking first as a tight end and then later catching a pass out of the backfield. He was the only non-running back to do so in the drill.
  • From the defensive point of view, freshman cornerback AJ Harris made an impressive play and looks every bit like an SEC cornerback. While only a freshman, it’s clear Georgia has another very promising player in the secondary. Combined with the impossibly long Daniel Harris, Georgia looks to have a very strong cornerback room.
  • Most of the team was practicing inside due to some rain in the Athens area.
  • On a more humorous note, defensive backs coach Fran Brown threw a perfect pass to a walk-on while working with the cornerbacks on trying to separate the ball. The walk-on wasn’t able to hold onto the pass and Brown let out a humorous “Catch the ball, I’m dropping dimes.”
