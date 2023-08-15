clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,010 (Aug. 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA’s placement at the top of the preseason AP top 25 ranking suggests some historic hurdles that will have to be leapt over if the Bulldogs are to win a third-straight national championship.

Georgia football podcast: History might be working against UGA this season

Beginning of the show: Over the last two decades, a team winning a national championship in the same season it was a preseason No. 1 is more rare than you possibly realize. That’s a reality possibly confronting Georgia this season.

The Bulldogs were placed atop the Associated Press preseason top 25 -- much the same way they got the nod from the coaches poll a few days earlier.

I’ll explain on today’s show why that’s been a harbinger of doom for teams in a similar position in the past and what the Bulldogs can do to avoid the same fate this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri committing to Missouri over UGA.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the role NIL is playing in top recruiting battles, a recap of UGA’s scrimmage from last Saturday and more.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s other teams in the preseason AP top 25.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

Georgia football podcast: History might be working against UGA this season
