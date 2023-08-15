Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,010 (Aug. 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA’s placement at the top of the preseason AP top 25 ranking suggests some historic hurdles that will have to be leapt over if the Bulldogs are to win a third-straight national championship.

Georgia football podcast: History might be working against UGA this season

Beginning of the show: Over the last two decades, a team winning a national championship in the same season it was a preseason No. 1 is more rare than you possibly realize. That’s a reality possibly confronting Georgia this season.

The Bulldogs were placed atop the Associated Press preseason top 25 -- much the same way they got the nod from the coaches poll a few days earlier.

I’ll explain on today’s show why that’s been a harbinger of doom for teams in a similar position in the past and what the Bulldogs can do to avoid the same fate this season.