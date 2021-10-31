Georgia football wins SEC East, punches ticket to Atlanta

Georgia is 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team in the SEC and the only team in the SEC East to not have multiple losses.

Following the results of Saturday, Georgia has now clinched the SEC East. Following Georgia’s 34-7 win over Florida and the Kentucky loss to Mississippi State, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will now be heading back to Atlanta.

Georgia has already picked up wins over South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Florida.

“If you can’t enjoy these moments, then what are we doing? If I can’t embrace my family, see them and love on them, enjoy the fans and stick around for it, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Smart said after the win. “I had a coach tell me a long time ago if you can’t enjoy those moments, then why are you in the business. Players work hard. They practice so many times a week for this one game. I want them to enjoy it. It doesn’t matter to me that it’s Florida, the important thing to me is it’s our team and we won.

Georgia has two more SEC games left as the Bulldogs host Missouri on Nov. 6 and visit Tennessee on Nov. 13.

This is the fourth time that Georgia has won the SEC East under Smart, as the Bulldogs accomplished the feat in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19. Georgia is 1-2 in SEC championship games, with the lone win coming against Auburn in 2017.

As for who Georgia might play from the SEC West, Alabama and Auburn seem like the front runners, as they each have just one loss at the moment. . Alabama and Auburn play the final week of the regular season. The Crimson Tide did lose earlier this season to the Aggies. Alabama is the highest-ranked team as it is the No. 4 team in the country in the AP Poll.

The last seven winners of Georgia-Florida have gone on to win the SEC East and represent the conference in Atlanta. The 2021 SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game.

