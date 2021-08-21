What we’re looking to learn from second Georgia football scrimmage

The Georgia Bulldogs hold their second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday and it will be a vital practice as the team continues to prepare for the season-opener against Clemson. The first scrimmage was held last Saturday and by all accounts, the defense had the upper hand. Part of that can be attributed to some of the absences on the offensive side of the ball.

Since then, the injury situation has only gotten worse for Georgia, as tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith both suffered foot injuries that required surgery. With still so many questions to be answered before the game against the Tigers, we take a look at some of the major areas Georgia will need to address. Head coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with reporters following the scrimmage on Saturday. What does the injury situation look like among the pass-catchers? John FitzPatrick, Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson were all held out of the scrimmage last week due to injury. We know Buron and Jackson were practicing this week, but if the Bulldogs are going to beat Clemson all three of them will need to see the field. FitzPatrick in particular takes on greater importance following the injury to Washington. He’s a trusted member of the Georgia offense, even if he does not have the same upside as Washington. And if neither can play, that means Georgia will turn to freshman tight end Brock Bowers. He lacks the size of both Washington and FitzPatrick and has yet to play a game for the Bulldogs. But the early returns though have been very good for Bowers.

“He’s a freak,” running back Kendall Milton said of Bowers. “Just seeing him when he first got here, he’s probably about 6-3, 6-3 and a half, just like fully built. He’s one of those dudes who can really do it all. He has crazy explosion, he’s crazy fast, super strong. The potential he has, it just makes me excited because, especially being from Cali like me. Just seeing him in a program like this, I feel like Brock, he’s going to make a big impact on Georgia.” Related: Kendall Milton on mounting Georgia injuries: ‘we’ll be good’ We also hope to hear more about some of the 2020 wide receivers beyond Burton. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is still recovering from an ankle injury but recent reports indicate he’s trending towards being available for the game against Clemson. That would be a big boost for the Bulldogs. What is going on at center? We got to hear from redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran on Thursday. He feels optimistic about potentially being the starting center for the Bulldogs. “I think that Coach Smart does a great job at getting a lot of guys reps, especially guys that are expected to help,” Van Pran said. “He does a great job of rotating guys in and getting them some work. I think overall it has not been that big of an adjustment, just working on the things that Coach Luke has taught me so far. I am just trying to get better.”

Related: Sedrick Van Pran updates Georgia football center battle ahead of Clemson game Of course, Van Pran still has to win the job. He split reps with Jamaree Salyer during the first scrimmage and now Georgia welcomes back Warren Ericson. He has a massive cast on his snapping hand, but Smart told reporters Ericson intends to snap with his non-dominant hand in hopes of being able to play. As we saw last season when Trey Hill had his struggles, center is the most important position on the offensive line. If you can’t get the snap right, your offense is probably doomed. Van Pran, or Ericson, winning the job likely keeps Salyer at left tackle and would prevent Georgia from further having to shuffle an offensive line that is a major question mark. With Clemson’s defensive line being as stout as it is, Georgia needs to be on its best with the offensive line for the season-opener. Who reps at star and how does that change the secondary?

UGA News