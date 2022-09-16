Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 3 game (Sept. 17, 2022)

Georgia football takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 3 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17. Below you can find information on the game, TV channel, as well as how to watch the game online and odds. Georgia enters the game with the No. 1 ranking after wins over Oregon and Samford. This will be the first road game of the season for the Bulldogs. Georgia football-South Carolina game time for Week 3

The Georgia football game time for the Week 3 game against South Carolina is set for a 12 p.m. ET start. Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel for Week 3 The Georgia football-South Carolina game will be broadcast on ESPN. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be calling the game. How to watch Georgia football-South Carolina online The Georgia football-South Carolina game can be streamed using the WatchESPN app. You can find a link to the game here, though a subscription is required. Georgia football-South Carolina odds for Week 3 Georgia football is a 25-point favorite according to MyBookie. The Over/Under is 55 for this game. Both of Georgia’s first two games have gone under the total and the Bulldogs are 1-1 against the spread. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about South Carolina On the South Carolina passing game: “They have a great receiving corps. They have really good wideouts. Fast wideouts. Guys who struggled with last year, they have -- you know, quarterback’s got an elite ability to throw the deep ball. He can throw the ball over 70 yards, stretch the field. And he’s an athlete. So when you start talking about, you know -- like we played against Bo, we know Bo can throw the ball, Bo can scramble. He’s a guy that can move around. You got to be disciplined. You’re going to have probably five to six snaps a game where you got to use scramble rules, you’ve got to plaster, take shots down the field. You’ve got to win 50/50 balls. That doesn’t change based on who we play. I mean, everybody we play, especially in the SEC, is going to be challenging us down the field. And you got to be able to win those one-on-one matchups. They got really talented guys to do that with.”

