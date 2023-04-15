Georgia football injury updates, pregame observations for 2023 G-Day game

Among the many observations, most of Georgia’s injured players were dressed out. Even though they are not expected to play, Marvin Jones Jr., Kendall Milton, Jalon Walker, Daijun Edwards, Dan Jackson and Andrew Paul were all dressed out in pads. The only players not dressed out are Pearce Spurlin (right collarbone), Branson Robinson (right foot), Mykel Williams (right foot), Smael Mondon (left foot).

ATHENS — Georgia has completed pregame warmups ahead of the spring game, also known as G-Day.

Bear Alexander was also not present prior to the game, as he has entered the transfer portal.

Javon Bullard was starting at safety opposite Malaki Starks, with Tykee Smith filling in at star. Xavian Sorey was starting in place of the injured Mondon on the first-team defense. Nyland Green was the first-team cornerback playing opposite Kamari Lassiter. He is on the black team, while Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey are on the red team.

On the offensive line, Earnest Greene ran with the first team at left tackle. Both he and Austin Blaske will play for the red team, which is with the first-team offense. The second team offensive line is Blaske, Micah Morris, Jared Wilson, Dylan Fairchild and Chad Lindberg.

The first group of wide receivers was Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith and Ladd McConkey.

Carson Beck is the quarterback for the black team, while Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff are quarterbacks for the red team. All three are in white jerseys and can thus rotate between teams.

Georgia football injury report for 2023 G-Day game

Bear Alexander (out, transfer portal)

Branson Robinson (out, right lower leg)

Smael Mondon (out, left lower leg)

Marvin Jones Jr. (out, shoulder)

Jalon Walker (out, shoulder)

Mykel Williams (out, foot)

Pearce Spurlin (out, collarbone)

Kendall Milton (out, hamstring)

Andrew Paul (out, ACL)

Dan Jackson (out, foot)

Joshua Miller (out, shoulder)

