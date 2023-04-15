Georgia football spring game live updates, injury news, score, analysis for 2023 G-Day game

Georgia will hold its 2023 G-Day game on Saturday, April 15. Below you can find live updates, injury news, analysis and score updates for the spring game. Much of the attention will be split between how the quarterbacks play. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will battle it out in an effort to replace Stetson Bennett. Georgia football spring live updates, score, analysis for 2023 G-Day game

1 p.m. ET update: Still no official rosters regarding who is on which team have been released but there have been some elements of news to emerge on Saturday morning. First, the Bulldogs will be without two more key players, as Branson Robinson and Smael Mondon are not expected to play in the game. Both players reportedly picked up lower extremity injuries in Thursday’s practice. The severity of the injuries is not yet known. There were also some updates to the Georgia coaching staff, as Glenn Schumann’s title is now defensive coordinator. He was a co-defensive coordinator last season. Will Muschamp is still listed as the co-defensive coordinator. Todd Hartley is now also listed as assistant head coach, in addition to his role as tight ends coach. The spring game will start at 4 p.m. ET. Many will be interested in seeing how the quarterbacks play, with Beck and Vandagriff both expected to get reps with the first-team offense. That has been the case for most of the spring. Given the injuries at the running back position — freshman Roderick Robinson is the lone healthy scholarship running back at this point — expect Georgia to lean heavily on its passing offense. Related: 2023 G-Day game time, tv channel, how to watch online for Georgia football spring game (April 15, 2023)

