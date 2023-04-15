Georgia football spring game live updates, injury news, score, analysis for 2023 G-Day game
Georgia will hold its 2023 G-Day game on Saturday, April 15. Below you can find live updates, injury news, analysis and score updates for the spring game.
Much of the attention will be split between how the quarterbacks play. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will battle it out in an effort to replace Stetson Bennett.
1 p.m. ET update: Still no official rosters regarding who is on which team have been released but there have been some elements of news to emerge on Saturday morning.
First, the Bulldogs will be without two more key players, as Branson Robinson and Smael Mondon are not expected to play in the game. Both players reportedly picked up lower extremity injuries in Thursday’s practice. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.
There were also some updates to the Georgia coaching staff, as Glenn Schumann’s title is now defensive coordinator. He was a co-defensive coordinator last season. Will Muschamp is still listed as the co-defensive coordinator.
Todd Hartley is now also listed as assistant head coach, in addition to his role as tight ends coach.
The spring game will start at 4 p.m. ET. Many will be interested in seeing how the quarterbacks play, with Beck and Vandagriff both expected to get reps with the first-team offense. That has been the case for most of the spring. Given the injuries at the running back position — freshman Roderick Robinson is the lone healthy scholarship running back at this point — expect Georgia to lean heavily on its passing offense.
“They all need to play. They all need to play football. Go out and play football. Not have a drill, not routes on air, not 7-on-7. They need to play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s what we’re trying to do in our practices is to make sure we get enough playing. Playing is third down. There is not greater pressure on a quarterback than third down. First and second down, play action and handoff, eh not a lot there. It’s either there or it’s not. Third down, that is where you make the separation. We’re trying to put those guys in that situation so we can improve them.”
Other position battles of note include left tackle, cornerback and safety. Saturday will also be the first chance to get a look at 18 members of the 2023 signing class. Transfers Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie should also generate plenty of interest after the trio all transferred into the Georgia program.
The Bulldogs will also introduce their new mascot, as Boom is set to take over as UGA XI. Que, aka UGA X, held the title since the 2015 season. The collaring of UGA XI is set for 3:50 p.m. ET.
Georgia football injury report for 2023 G-Day game
- Branson Robinson (out, undisclosed)
- Smael Mondon (out, undisclosed)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (out, shoulder)
- Jalon Walker (out, shoulder)
- Mykel Williams (out, foot)
- Kendall Milton (out, hamstring)
- Andrew Paul (out, ACL)
- Dan Jackson (out, foot)
- Joshua Miller (out, shoulder)
2023 G-Day game time for Georgia football spring game
G-Day will start at 4 p.m. ET. Georgia will hold a collaring ceremony at 3:50 p.m. ET as the Bulldogs will introduce UGA XI as the team’s new mascot.
2023 G-Day TV channel for Georgia football spring game
G-Day will be broadcast on ESPN2. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will be the commentators for the Georgia football spring game.
2023 G-Day How to stream, watch Georgia football spring game online
You can watch the 2023 Georgia football spring game using the WatchESPN app, though you will need a subscription. Click here to watch.
