How re-opening of transfer portal will impact Georgia football
Saturday isn’t just a big day for the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs will hold their annual spring scrimmage, with G-Day getting started at 4 p.m. ET.
But Saturday is also the first day the transfer portal re-opens. Starting on April 15 through April 30, players can enter the transfer portal and be contacted by prospective schools.
It’s the second transfer portal window to open, and the last one before the start of the 2023 season.
Georgia saw 10 players enter the transfer portal in the first window, with nine of the 10 players finding new homes at Power 5 schools. Dominick Blaylock is the lone Bulldog who has not yet announced his future plans.
The Bulldogs were themselves active in the transfer portal, landing wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas as well as defensive back Smoke Bouie. Lovett has had a very strong spring and should be seen as a serious contributor for the Bulldogs this fall.
Given the way Georgia recruits at the high school level, the transfer portal will always be more of a negative than a positive. That is expected to be the case once again this spring, as the Bulldogs aren’t expected to add anyone via the transfer portal. When factoring in the remaining members of the 2023 signing class, DawgNation will have an unofficial scholarship count of 91, well above the 85-man limit.
Georgia can certainly get creative with how it doles out scholarships, but you can expect a few players to look elsewhere for playing time. Last April, defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell entered the transfer portal after the Bulldogs wrapped up spring practice. He quickly found a new home at TCU, where he went on to play a major role for the Horned Frogs in their run to the 2023 National Championship game.
Many eyes will fall on what happens at the quarterback position, given Georgia can only start one of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton. With how those three have practiced this spring though, it would come as a surprise to DawgNation if one of them ended up transferring at this point in the calendar. The expectation is for the quarterback battle to continue well into the fall.
One key difference between this transfer portal window and the previous window that was open during December and January is that there won’t be as many transfers within the SEC. To do so at this point in the calendar would require a waiver and it is not known what kind of appetite the conference has in handing those out.
Cornerback Jaheim Singletary, tight end Ryland Goede and linebacker Trezmen Marshall ended up at new SEC schools. Singletary is headed to Arkansas, Goede will play for Mississippi State and Marshall transferred to Alabama.
List of Georgia football transfers
- Wide receiver AD Mitchell -- Texas
- Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock
- Tight end Brett Seither -- Georgia Tech
- Tight end Ryland Goede -- Mississippi State
- Tight end Arik Gilbert -- Nebraska
- Offensive lineman Jacob Hood -- Nebraska
- Defensive lineman Bill Norton -- Arizona
- Outside linebacker MJ Sherman -- Nebraska
- Inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall -- Alabama
- Cornerback Jaheim Singletary -- Arkansas
Kirby Smart’s focus won’t be on the portal when it opens tomorrow as the Bulldogs will be holding their spring game. G-Day will double as the 15th and final practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. It should be a chance for many of the young players to showcase their gains, while also giving us a better idea of where things stand at some of the position battles.
It will also likely be the last time we saw a few members of the team in a Georgia uniform, as that is the new normal in college football due to the transfer portal.
