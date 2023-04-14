How re-opening of transfer portal will impact Georgia football

Saturday isn’t just a big day for the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs will hold their annual spring scrimmage, with G-Day getting started at 4 p.m. ET. But Saturday is also the first day the transfer portal re-opens. Starting on April 15 through April 30, players can enter the transfer portal and be contacted by prospective schools.

It’s the second transfer portal window to open, and the last one before the start of the 2023 season. Georgia saw 10 players enter the transfer portal in the first window, with nine of the 10 players finding new homes at Power 5 schools. Dominick Blaylock is the lone Bulldog who has not yet announced his future plans. The Bulldogs were themselves active in the transfer portal, landing wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas as well as defensive back Smoke Bouie. Lovett has had a very strong spring and should be seen as a serious contributor for the Bulldogs this fall. Related: Kirby Smart, Georgia football players share first impressions of transfer arrivals Given the way Georgia recruits at the high school level, the transfer portal will always be more of a negative than a positive. That is expected to be the case once again this spring, as the Bulldogs aren’t expected to add anyone via the transfer portal. When factoring in the remaining members of the 2023 signing class, DawgNation will have an unofficial scholarship count of 91, well above the 85-man limit. Georgia can certainly get creative with how it doles out scholarships, but you can expect a few players to look elsewhere for playing time. Last April, defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell entered the transfer portal after the Bulldogs wrapped up spring practice. He quickly found a new home at TCU, where he went on to play a major role for the Horned Frogs in their run to the 2023 National Championship game.

