Bear Alexander to enter transfer portal

Bear Alexander-Georgia recruiting-UGA football recruiting
Georgia freshman DT Big Bear Alexander made a series of great plays for the Bulldogs in the national championship game against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on January 9, 2023. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
The transfer portal re-opened on Saturday and Georgia has already seen one player enter the portal, as talented defensive tackle Bear Alexander put his name into the portal.

Alexander will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up. Just because a player enters the transfer portal does not mean he is officially gone, as Amarius Mims entered the transfer portal last April, only for him to remain at Georgia.

Bear Alexander announced he would be entering the transfer portal
As a freshman, Alexander had 9 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Alexander was expected to play a bigger role on the Georgia defense in 2023, as he was thought to be one of the viable replacements for Jalen Carter.

Georgia will hold its spring game on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. ET. Head coach Kirby Smart will speak to reporters afterward.

