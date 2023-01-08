From Brock Bowers to Peyton Woodyard, California continues to be good to Georgia football in recruiting

LOS ANGELES — Georgia freshman offensive tackle Earnest Greene knew he was a long way from home when he got in his first Uber in Athens, Ga. “It takes a little bit of adjusting to anything you’re new to,” Greene said. “I tell the story, my first Uber in $6, that was a bit of a culture shock.” Greene is back in his hometown of Los Angeles for the national championship this week. Georgia landed him out of St. John Bosco in the 2022 recruiting cycle, beating out a number of programs to land the No. 48 overall player in the class.

Georgia’s top offensive playmaker is from California, though it’s hard to say he’s back home. Brock Bowers’ Napa, Calif., home is nearly six hours from Sofi Stadium. He leads the team in receiving this season, as he did as a freshman. Bowers arrived as a member of the 2021 COVID class, where he was limited in when and where he could take visits. He also didn’t get a chance to play his senior season, giving Georgia a leg up as they had done a lot of early prep work on the talented pass catcher. “We didn’t expect him to be as mature as he was a year ago, to come in as a true freshman and to play like he did and be as squared away as he is,” Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “I think that’s probably the biggest thing is there’s a lot of really good players that aren’t really ready as freshmen.”