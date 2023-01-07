TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell hopeful to win his second national championship against his old team

LOS ANGELES — Tymon Mitchell’s departure from Georgia was not met with much fanfare. The defensive lineman was the last of Georgia’s 13 players to enter the transfer portal this offseason, doing so after the Bulldogs wrapped spring practice in April. It didn’t take him long to find a new home, as he was on a plane to visit TCU’s campus just two days after his name went into the transfer portal. Mitchell has become a key contributor to the Horned Frogs, picking up 3.5 sacks this season and playing in every game for TCU. Now he’ll be attempting to do what many of his former teammates will on Monday night: win a second national championship.

“I don’t know that I could have asked for anything better than that to be honest with you,” Mitchell said on his transfer situation worked out. “It’s as good as it gets.” Related: TCU quarterback Max Duggan plans to ‘thrive’ amid Georgia defensive chaos Mitchell left Georgia in part because he was not happy with his playing team. Even with having to replace three first-round draft picks on the defensive line, Georgia still brought back Jalen Carter, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson and others. The Bulldogs once again finished first in the country in rush defense.

Mitchell still talks with a few members of the Georgia team, chiefly defensive lineman Zion Logue. The two are close, as both come from Tennessee and signed as members of the 2019 recruiting class. The pair roomed together during their time at Georgia. Logue texted Mitchell on the bus ride back after Georgia’s win over Ohio State. TCU had beaten Michigan earlier in the day, with two also texting pregame. “We talked about it when he was getting ready to transition out last year. Just how fun it would be to get back and play in it again,” Logue said. “It just happened to be against us. He was really excited for it, really juiced for it. I’m really excited for him. I love him like a brother.”