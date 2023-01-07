TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell hopeful to win his second national championship against his old team
LOS ANGELES — Tymon Mitchell’s departure from Georgia was not met with much fanfare. The defensive lineman was the last of Georgia’s 13 players to enter the transfer portal this offseason, doing so after the Bulldogs wrapped spring practice in April.
It didn’t take him long to find a new home, as he was on a plane to visit TCU’s campus just two days after his name went into the transfer portal. Mitchell has become a key contributor to the Horned Frogs, picking up 3.5 sacks this season and playing in every game for TCU.
Now he’ll be attempting to do what many of his former teammates will on Monday night: win a second national championship.
“I don’t know that I could have asked for anything better than that to be honest with you,” Mitchell said on his transfer situation worked out. “It’s as good as it gets.”
Mitchell left Georgia in part because he was not happy with his playing team. Even with having to replace three first-round draft picks on the defensive line, Georgia still brought back Jalen Carter, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson and others. The Bulldogs once again finished first in the country in rush defense.
Mitchell still talks with a few members of the Georgia team, chiefly defensive lineman Zion Logue. The two are close, as both come from Tennessee and signed as members of the 2019 recruiting class.
The pair roomed together during their time at Georgia. Logue texted Mitchell on the bus ride back after Georgia’s win over Ohio State. TCU had beaten Michigan earlier in the day, with two also texting pregame.
“We talked about it when he was getting ready to transition out last year. Just how fun it would be to get back and play in it again,” Logue said. “It just happened to be against us. He was really excited for it, really juiced for it. I’m really excited for him. I love him like a brother.”
TCU defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland was thrilled to add someone with Mitchell’s background to his defensive line room. Coming in with new coach Sonny Dykes, the Horned Frogs knew they needed to add bodies to their defensive line room.
After getting to know Mitchell’s family, the former Bulldog seemed like a natural fit with what TCU wants in its program. It helped that he came from a Georgia program that preaches competitive excellence and how to practice the right way.
But Mitchell is not all fire and brimstone. McFarland noted the defensive lineman is a jokester and loves to dance during practice. His attitude helps lift up the entire room.
“He’s selfless. No matter what position you put him in on the grass, he’s going to play hard,” McFarland said. “He’s done a great job for me and he’s going to continue to grow. That kid is special. He’s very, very smart.”
Mitchell knew shortly after TCU dominated Texas that there was a real possibility he could see his old team once again. That win punched TCU’s ticket to the Big 12 title game.
The Nashville, Tenn. native did acknowledge it will be weird facing his old team on Saturday. He hasn’t talked much with his teammates about what Georgia will do or how the Bulldogs might attack the TCU defense.
He knows the Horned Frogs just have to go out and play their own game. It’s what they’ve done all season, as TCU pulled multiple upsets over teams that were perceived to be more talented, including beating Michigan.
Mitchell always believed he would land in a good spot when he entered the transfer portal. He just never thought it would lead him back to the national championship, against his old team.
“It’s definitely weird but it’s something I’ve talked about all season, a what-if kind of thing,” Mitchell said. “Looking forward to it. Hopefully it turns out to be a really fun experience. I’m glad to be here.”
