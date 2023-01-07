Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs are making their final preparations for Monday night’s game against TCU. And a number of injured Georgia standouts are doing all they can to get onto the field. The biggest name, both physically and from an importance standpoint is tight end Darnell Washington. He picked up an ankle injury in the second quarter of the win over Ohio State, leaving the game and not returning. Washington told DawgNation that he is feeling better and has not been wearing a boot on his injured ankle since at least Wednesday. But as far as playing, he said that decision was out of his hands. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has indicated that he’s hopeful to have Washington, a common refrain on injured players this season.

“When I got a chance to go back out there(to the field) I was down,” Washington said. “I wanted to play, clearly. I think we were down by two possessions at the time and I just wanted to play. It was hard to see them go through that. I’m glad they went through it, fought and came out with the victory. I’m proud of them.” On the season, Washington has caught 27 passes for 426 yards. If he is unable to go, expect tight end Oscar Delp to see an uptick in snaps. He filled in for Washington in the win over Ohio State, playing 21 snaps. Washington was not the only Bulldog to leave the win over Ohio State, as Chaz Chambliss left the game with a knee injury. The outside linebacker noted that he felt good, offering up a response similar to that of Washington.

“Mentally, just try to get myself and my body ready for this game,” Chambliss said. Related: Kirby Smart counting on young players as Georgia football faces ‘biggest test of all’ If Chambliss is unable to play, a larger load will fall to the shoulders of Robert Beal in terms of defensive responsibilities. Marvin Jones and Jalon Walker will also see an uptick in snaps, with Jones taking up some of Chambliss’ special teams duties.