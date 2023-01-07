Kirby Smart provides positive health update on Warren McClendon as team arrives in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Bulldogs have officially landed in Los Angelels, as the team departed their plane shortly after 3 p.m. PT on Friday afternoon ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. While the team deboarded the plane, Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke briefly with the media upon arriving. He did provide an injury update to two key Bulldogs, with Smart sounding more confident in the team having right tackle Warren McClendon. “He’s been working,” Smart said. “He’s felt a lot better this week in terms of what he’s been able to do compared to previous weeks.”

McClendon dressed against Ohio State but was limited to just seeing the field on the final play of the game against Ohio State. He picked up an MCL injury against LSU in the SEC championship game. With McClendon not starting against Ohio State, Georgia went with Amarius Mims. The sophomore made his first career start for Georgia. Smart once again added that he is hopeful to have tight end Darnell Washington. He picked up an ankle/foot injury in the win over Ohio State, as he left the game in the first half. Washington did not have a boot or crutches as he made his way off the plane.