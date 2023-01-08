Kirby Smart shares how Darnell Washington is pushing to play in 2023 National Championship: ‘Done a lot of rehab’

LOS ANGELES — As far as an actual health update on Darnell Washington’s injured ankle, Kirby Smart could only offer that he’s hopeful to have Washington on Monday night against TCU. Washington picked up the injury in the second quarter of Georgia’s win over Ohio State. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken did say on Saturday that he anticipates Washington playing. When speaking with reporters on Saturday, Washington noted that it was out of his hands as far as playing on Monday. He has not worn a walking boot for most of this week.

Though Smart did make it clear how much Washington wants to play in this game while sharing the podium with TCU’s Sonny Dykes. “He’s continued to work really hard, done a lot of rehab,” Smart said. “I know he wants to, his first chance to play on the West Coast. He’s from Vegas and this game means a lot to him. And I know it’s an important one to him.” Related: Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship