The No. 6 Georgia football team takes on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find information on game time, TV channel, odds and how to stream and watch the game online.

Georgia beat Austin Peay 28-6 last week. The Bulldogs have won eight consecutive games against Tennessee. Kirby Smart is 4-0 in Neyland Stadium as Georgia’s head coach.

Georgia football-Tennessee game time for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee game is set to start at 3:37 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.

Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will broadcast the game. ESPN’s College GameDay will preview the game beforehand.

Georgia football-Tennessee: How to watch online, stream Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Tennessee: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 3 game

Georgia football is a 3.5-point favorite against Tennessee. The line opened at 5.5 before quickly dropping down. The total for the game is 49.5 points.

Georgia is 0-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee

On how Joey Aguilar has fit in so seamlessly for Tennessee...

“Yeah, it looks like he has on tape. I mean, it looks like he’s been there for a long time. He’s very similar to the quarterbacks they’ve had. He plays within that system. He’s a really good athlete. He can take off and really hurt you with the scramble. He’s made some big plays on the scramble. He plays within the system, he throws the RPO as well. He makes good decisions, accurate, very strong arm, which their offense requires. So he fits in well.”

On what the Tennessee rivalry means to Georgia…

“You know, there’s so many rivalries because of our state. It’s an area in Georgia geographically that it’s obviously the most important primary opponent we play. You talk to somebody in South Georgia or West Georgia, it may not feel the same way, but they all have their passion and energy. It’s a historic rivalry, because it’s been so many years played over time, and it’s a lot of big games. A lot of big games during Coach Richt’s era, and Coach Donnan’s era, been a lot of big games played between Tennessee and Georgia. Not a lot more I can say than that. All those border wars are big time rivalries.”

On how the Tennessee offense has evolved under Josh Heupel...

“Yeah, you know, it’s hard to say, because they have different kind of ways to attack you defensively. They don’t do the same thing year to year. I think he utilizes the skill sets of that offense. They’ve had different types of wideouts, different types of quarterbacks, different types of backs. They do what good coaches do, they utilize the skill sets of the good players. I think they’ve used wrinkles from other teams. They get all this tape of teams that play against you, and there’s certain plays that maybe don’t fit their offensive philosophy, but they’re good plays, and then they turn them into theirs, and do a good job mixing, like everybody does. We call it copycat, but they’ll look at plays and say, that play really works, how do we make it work for us? I think he’s done a great job of that over the years.”

Georgia football injury report against Tennessee