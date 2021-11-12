Georgia football-Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 11 game (Nov. 13, 2021)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee Volunteers for a Week 11 game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch online.
Georgia is 9-0 and looking to complete its first unbeaten SEC season since 1982. Tennessee is coming off an upset win over Kentucky. Kirby Smart has yet to lose in Knoxville since becoming Georgia’s head coach.
Georgia football-Tennessee game time
The Georgia football-Tennessee game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET
Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel
The Georgia football-Tennessee game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be commentating.
Georgia football-Tennessee: Watch online
Paramount+. will be streaming the Georgia football-Tennessee game online. You will need a subscription to CBS in order to watch the game.
Georgia football-Tennessee: Odds, point spread
Georgia football is a 20-point favorite against Tennessee. The over/under for the game is 56. Georgia is 6-3 against the spread this season.
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee
On the Tennessee defense: ”They have a lot of players with a lot of experience across the whole board. When you look at it, they have a group in the secondary that has player for a long time. (Jeremy) Banks has gotten better and better and better. Everyone knew coming out (of high school) he was going to be a good player, and experience helps you with that. He’s grown. He’s gotten better and when you play a lot of football games you have knowledge and experience. Things don’t trick you for the first time. He’s playing at a really high level.”
On Tennessee’s offensive comparison: “I wouldn’t say it is a Gus Malzahn offense, very different. It is most like Missouri when (Coach Josh) Heupel was there. If you remember, we played Missouri with Heupel there, we had a couple of games against them and we’ve gone back and studied those tapes. He’s evolved and he’s different in some ways and added more wrinkles. His wrinkles have come to his offense and he does a really good job of being aggressive and keeping the pressure on. In terms of how we get the scout team to run it - we’re very fortunate that we have an abundance of scouts. This week, we’ve got a tremendous look between being a little healthier at wide-out. Jackson (Meeks) has gone over there, Dominick (Blaylock) has gone over there, George has taken some reps. All of a sudden, that line-up has looked a little better in terms of competitive reps where before, we didn’t have many guys who could give us a look at receivers because we were so down. We’ve had the scout team preparing for this for weeks. We’ve done a lot of work to get them ready for this. It’s very similar to when you do a triple option, you better have a plan because it’s so different and outside the norm.”
On Tennessee down-field success:“They’re fast and you don’t always get lined up properly. It’s very unique, guys. It’s like you ask the question, ‘how come you can’t stop the triple option?’ Well it’s different, you don’t face it everyday. They’ve got guys wide open because people have eye violations. They look at the wrong thing, sometimes they don’t even see the wide receiver. I know it’s hard to believe, but their splits are clear out on the sideline. Half college football is playing condensed formations now and everyone is in a teacup where everybody is right next to the ball. And now all the sudden these guys have two guys outside the numbers. I’ve seen guys on tape not lined up, trying to get a call. It happens to everybody. It’s not like it’s not on tape and it worries you that it could happen to you. You want to make them earn what they get. There’s a lot of plays that they have gotten on people off busts. And you’re trying to avoid that. They have done a tremendous job through the tempo of being explosive.”
Georgia football-Tennessee injury report
Ameer Speed (probable, ankle), Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), Justin Robinson (questionable, hamstring), Dominick Blaylock (doubtful, hamstring), Adam Anderson (out, suspension), George Pickens (out, ACL), Trezmen Marshall (out), Kendall Milton (out, MCL), Tykee Smith (out, ACL), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
