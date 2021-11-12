Georgia football-Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 11 game (Nov. 13, 2021)

Georgia is 9-0 and looking to complete its first unbeaten SEC season since 1982. Tennessee is coming off an upset win over Kentucky. Kirby Smart has yet to lose in Knoxville since becoming Georgia’s head coach.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee Volunteers for a Week 11 game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch online.

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be commentating.

Georgia football-Tennessee: Watch online

Paramount+. will be streaming the Georgia football-Tennessee game online. You will need a subscription to CBS in order to watch the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee: Odds, point spread

Georgia football is a 20-point favorite against Tennessee. The over/under for the game is 56. Georgia is 6-3 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee

On the Tennessee defense: ”They have a lot of players with a lot of experience across the whole board. When you look at it, they have a group in the secondary that has player for a long time. (Jeremy) Banks has gotten better and better and better. Everyone knew coming out (of high school) he was going to be a good player, and experience helps you with that. He’s grown. He’s gotten better and when you play a lot of football games you have knowledge and experience. Things don’t trick you for the first time. He’s playing at a really high level.”

On Tennessee’s offensive comparison: “I wouldn’t say it is a Gus Malzahn offense, very different. It is most like Missouri when (Coach Josh) Heupel was there. If you remember, we played Missouri with Heupel there, we had a couple of games against them and we’ve gone back and studied those tapes. He’s evolved and he’s different in some ways and added more wrinkles. His wrinkles have come to his offense and he does a really good job of being aggressive and keeping the pressure on. In terms of how we get the scout team to run it - we’re very fortunate that we have an abundance of scouts. This week, we’ve got a tremendous look between being a little healthier at wide-out. Jackson (Meeks) has gone over there, Dominick (Blaylock) has gone over there, George has taken some reps. All of a sudden, that line-up has looked a little better in terms of competitive reps where before, we didn’t have many guys who could give us a look at receivers because we were so down. We’ve had the scout team preparing for this for weeks. We’ve done a lot of work to get them ready for this. It’s very similar to when you do a triple option, you better have a plan because it’s so different and outside the norm.”