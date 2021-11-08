Georgia football-Tennessee: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 11 game

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 43-6 win over Missouri. Tennessee picked up a road win over Kentucky last weekend, scoring 45 points in the process.

The Georgia Bulldogs begin practicing on Monday for their final SEC game of the regular season against the Tennessee Volunteers. Below you can find updates on the latest injuries and practice news for the Week 11 game.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to the media at 12 p.m. ET today. Georgia players will also meet with the media.

The Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be Georgia’s final SEC game, with the Bulldogs winning their previous seven games all by double digits.

Georgia is coming off a 43-6 win over Missouri this past Saturday, while the Volunteers pulled an upset over No. 18 Kentucky.

Tennessee is 5-4 under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, having no trouble putting points in the 45-42 win. The Volunteers rank 15th in the country in points per game at 38.2 points per game, just behind Georgia at 38.4.

Add in what should be a raucous environment at Neyland Stadium and this weekend has Smart’s full attention.

“They have a really good football team. I’ve been able to watch them play several weeks where we’ve either been off or had this early game,” Smart said. “They’ve actually played a lot better than some of their scores indicate. I’ve got a lot of respect for their team and how hard they play.”