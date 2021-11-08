Georgia football-Tennessee: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 11 game
The Georgia Bulldogs begin practicing on Monday for their final SEC game of the regular season against the Tennessee Volunteers. Below you can find updates on the latest injuries and practice news for the Week 11 game.
Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 43-6 win over Missouri. Tennessee picked up a road win over Kentucky last weekend, scoring 45 points in the process.
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, practice news for Week 11 game
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to the media at 12 p.m. ET today. Georgia players will also meet with the media.
The Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be Georgia’s final SEC game, with the Bulldogs winning their previous seven games all by double digits.
Georgia is coming off a 43-6 win over Missouri this past Saturday, while the Volunteers pulled an upset over No. 18 Kentucky.
Tennessee is 5-4 under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, having no trouble putting points in the 45-42 win. The Volunteers rank 15th in the country in points per game at 38.2 points per game, just behind Georgia at 38.4.
Add in what should be a raucous environment at Neyland Stadium and this weekend has Smart’s full attention.
“They have a really good football team. I’ve been able to watch them play several weeks where we’ve either been off or had this early game,” Smart said. “They’ve actually played a lot better than some of their scores indicate. I’ve got a lot of respect for their team and how hard they play.”
With a win, Georgia would complete an unbeaten SEC schedule for the first time since 1982. The Bulldogs hold the No. 1 ranking in the AP and Coaches Poll as well as the College Football Playoff rankings as well. Georgia is one of just four unbeaten teams in college football, along with Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Houston.
Georgia football-Tennessee injury report
Ameer Speed (probable, ankle), Justin Robinson (questionable, hamstring), Dominick Blaylock (questionable, hamstring), Adam Anderson (out, suspension), Jamaree Salyer (out, foot), George Pickens (out, ACL), Trezmen Marshall (out), Kendall Milton (out, MCL), Tykee Smith (out, ACL), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
Georgia football-Tennessee game time
The Georgia football-Tennessee game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel
CBS will air the Georgia football-Tennessee game.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia stock report: No. 1 Bulldogs’ soar above the rest, offense surges with returning players
- Florida begins making changes as Gators reportedly part with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, offensive line coach John Hevesy
- Georgia football winners and losers following sluggish weekend for college football’s other elite teams
- Georgia opens as a commanding favorite at Tennessee, ‘Neyland is gonna be rocking’
- AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings: Georgia holding No. 1 spot heading into ‘a really tough environment’
- Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 11: Georgia football holds No. 1 ranking for 5th straight week
- Social media celebrates Mark Richt and another dominant Georgia win, laughs at Florida collapse
UGA News
- Georgia football-Tennessee: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 11 game
- Georgia football winners and losers following sluggish weekend for college football’s other elite teams
- Florida begins making changes as Gators reportedly part with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, offensive line coach John Hevesy
- AP Poll Top 25 Week 11 rankings: Georgia holding No. 1 spot heading into ‘a really tough environment’
- Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 11: Georgia football holds No. 1 ranking for 5th straight week