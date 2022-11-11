Kirby Smart shares how he considered putting Tennessee win behind Georgia: ‘We were going to have a memorial service’

Coaches are always looking for ways to put motivate players. For Kirby Smart, he considered a unique way to do that after Georgia’s big win over Tennessee this past week. Smart, in an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, spoke about there was some concern Georgia players would celebrate the massive win over Tennessee a little too much.

“You know, I was worried coming into the team meeting Monday about them patting themselves on the back and being all high and mighty about the Tennessee game,” Smart said. “We were going to have a memorial service to kind of bury that game and put it away, but a bunch of the players came to me and were like, ‘Coach, you don’t need to do that. We’re over it. Let’s go.’” The Bulldogs don’t have a lot of time to relax, given the challenge this week. Georgia is on the road visiting a Mississippi State team that has not lost at home this season. While the Bulldogs have a productive passing offense led by quarterback Will Rogers, it is schematically very different from what Georgia saw a week ago against Tennessee. Add in that it is a road game in less-than-ideal circumstances, Mississippi State is going to make things difficult for Georgia. The last time Georgia went on the road, the Bulldogs slogged their way to a 26-22 win over Missouri. Such is life in the SEC. Smart understands this, knowing Georgia faces a week-in, week-out grind. The Bulldogs though have a chance to do something this year that season’s team did not. That carrot has proven to be a strong motivator for this group of Georgia players.

UGA News