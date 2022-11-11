Georgia football not worried about possible SEC East title: ‘You just focus on Mississippi State’

ATHENS — Georgia football can accomplish one of its season-long goals on Saturday. A win over Mississippi State would lock up the SEC East, giving Georgia a division title for the fifth time in six seasons. Of course, doing so requires Georgia to go onto the road in a loud and tough environment at Mississippi State and come away with a win. “The thing about it is we have to have the mentality of going 1-0, no matter the circumstances, who we play or where we’re at. We have to continue to lock in,” offensive lineman Warren Ericson.

That Georgia has this opportunity is due in large part to last week’s win over the Tennessee Volunteers. With just two SEC games remaining, the Bulldogs need to just split one of those games to clinch the division as they have the head-to-head tiebreaker against Tennessee. The Bulldogs play Kentucky next week. Related: How Georgia football can clinch SEC East this week, possibly learn its SEC championship game foe as well Georgia though has goals much larger than just winning the SEC East. A loss to Mississippi State could jeopardize those, with the ultimate season-long goal being to win a national championship.