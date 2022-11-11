Georgia football not worried about possible SEC East title: ‘You just focus on Mississippi State’
ATHENS — Georgia football can accomplish one of its season-long goals on Saturday. A win over Mississippi State would lock up the SEC East, giving Georgia a division title for the fifth time in six seasons.
Of course, doing so requires Georgia to go onto the road in a loud and tough environment at Mississippi State and come away with a win.
“The thing about it is we have to have the mentality of going 1-0, no matter the circumstances, who we play or where we’re at. We have to continue to lock in,” offensive lineman Warren Ericson.
That Georgia has this opportunity is due in large part to last week’s win over the Tennessee Volunteers. With just two SEC games remaining, the Bulldogs need to just split one of those games to clinch the division as they have the head-to-head tiebreaker against Tennessee. The Bulldogs play Kentucky next week.
Georgia though has goals much larger than just winning the SEC East. A loss to Mississippi State could jeopardize those, with the ultimate season-long goal being to win a national championship.
But that contest is far down the line. Much more pressing to this team is this week’s game in Starkville, Miss.
“Right now we are not looking to the future and we’re not dwelling on the past. We are focused on the present,” Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We’re going into a very hostile environment… On the road. A night game in their stadium where they haven’t lost in like a year or so. We know it is a great opportunity for us to show the work that we have put in this past week and we’re thankful for the opportunity that is coming up.”
Mississippi State is 5-0 at home this season, beating Auburn 39-33 last week. The Bulldogs also have conference wins against Arkansas and Texas A&M at Davis-Wade Stadium this year.
That Mississippi State fans will be able to ring their cowbells should make things difficult for Georgia, as there isn’t really a way to simulate that noise. It’s unfamiliar territory for Georgia, as the last time the Bulldogs visited Starkville came back in 2010.
Making this contest equally tricky is that the Bulldogs are coming off an emotional win over Tennessee last week. Much like how Kirby Smart’s players aren’t focusing on the future, the Georgia head coach isn’t too interested in events that have already happened.
“You just focus on Mississippi State. And, like, what do we have to do to play well against them? What do we have to do to play well on the road in the SEC? Those are the focus,” Smart said. “That’s nothing but a number and a distraction and it’s irrelevant. It just really doesn’t matter. They see it. But they don’t get it discussed around here.”
The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, with ESPN airing the game. Not that Georgia will care but its potential SEC championship game opponent could be known at kickoff as LSU can clinch the SEC West this week if the Tigers beat Arkansas and Alabama beats Ole Miss.
Warren Ericson shares thoughts on Mississippi State, SEC East scenarios
