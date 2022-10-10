3 final takeaways from Georgia’s 42-10 win over Auburn, rise to No. 1

ATHENS — Georgia exited its game with Auburn a 42-10 winner, and on Sunday, the Bulldogs were elevated to No. 1. The ranking is deserved based on the entire body of work more so than the recent level of play.

RELATED: Georgia football stock report, Kirby demanding corrections Georgia’s past three wins over outmatched opponents Kent State (39-22), Missouri (26-22) and Auburn (42-10) have not been as dominant as one might expect. Coach Kirby Smart is proud of his team for winning games, but he’s the first to point out where the Bulldogs need to get better. Here are three takeaways from Smart’s postgame: Stetson Bennett has to play better The Georgia pass game has been sluggish, with Bennett not throwing any TD passes the last three games while turning the ball over three times.

“We’ve got to get first downs, change the field position, be explosive,” Smart said. “Some of that has to do with some injuries and some guys being dinged up, but some of that has to do with Stetson. “He knows he’s got to continue to play and play better.” RELATED: Georgia monster favorite over Vandy, worst pass defense in Power 5 Bennett is second in the SEC in passing yardage but eighth in pass efficiency. Smart said Bennett needs to hit the open receivers. “You hit any one of those three, and all we’re talking about is how explosive we were,” Smart said, citing errant throws to Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Oscar Delp. “We’ve got to try and hit some of those.”

Offensive line limbo Georgia’s offensive line has remained healthy but not gotten into sync, and last game there was more shuffling with snaps being split at three of five positions. “I still think there’s inconsistencies; there’s things we missed on,” Smart said after UGA rushed for a season-high 292 yards. RELATED: ‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart not apologizing for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism There was, however, improvement. “I liked the fact that they came out and tried to be physical and create a demeanor,” Smart said. “We didn’t do it every play — and you’re not going to do it every play. You know, they’ve got guys on scholarship over there, too.

“But I liked the fact that they came out competing.” Home field advantage Georgia has only three SEC home games this season, playing its designated home game with Florida in Jacksonville this year. The Sanford Stadium crowd did its part against Auburn, triggering motion-related penalties on the Tigers’ first five drives that complicated down-and-distance situations. “I thought our crowd impacted the game,” Smart noted. In 2019, that same crowd forced six motion penalties in a classic 23-17 victory over Notre Dame in what stands as the most memorable home game in Sanford Stadium in quite some time.

Georgia has played marquee opponents at neutral sites often under President Jere Morehead’s leadership in the past, while the future of the Florida game is in flux. Smart has made it clear he wants Georgia’s home game in Athens, but Morehead and athletic director Josh Brooks — who must answer to the powerful boosters who fund the program — have been mum on the issue of late. The current contract for the games to be played in Jacksonville expires in 2023.

