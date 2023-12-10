ATHENS — Georgia receiver Yazeed Haynes has plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per multiple published reports.

Rivals.com was the first media entity to report that the Bulldogs’ freshman receiver from the Philadelphia suburb of Fort Washington, Penn., had interest in discussing his football future with other programs.

Haynes played in four games for Georgia this past season and caught one pass for 20 yards and became the third Bulldogs’ receiver to enter the portal.

Junior Jackson Meeks and third-year walk-on Mekhi Mews are also among the Georgia players considering different opportunities.

Haynes is no stranger to the transfer process, having made a move for his senior year of high school to North Penn High School where he set a school record with 55 Catches for 1,212 Yards and 13 TDs.

Former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse, once recruited him to Rutgers.

Haynes committed to Rutgers, then he committed to Penn State and then he committed and eventually signed with Georgia.

But now he may be on the move again, leaving the Bulldogs’ receiving corps looking thin and possibly in need of more transfers.

List of Georgia players in NCAA portal at time of publication

(ratings per 247Sports composite)

OL Austin Blaske, 2020 signee, 3-star, 529th nationally

PK Jared Zirkel, 2020 signee, 3-star, 1,927th nationally

QB Brock Vandagriff, 2021 signee, 5-star, 17th nationally

LB Xavian Sorey, 2021 signee, 5-star, 26th nationally

DL Jonathan Jefferson, 2021 signee, 4-star, 129th nationally

WR Jackson Meeks, 2021 signee, 3-star, 659th nationally

CB Nyland Green, 2021 signee, 4-star, 72nd nationally

WR Mekhi Mews, 2021 class, walk-on

OLB CJ Madden, 2022 signee, 4-star, 352nd nationally

OLB Darris Smith, 2022 signee, 4-star, 163rd nationally

MLB EJ Lightsey, 2022 signee, 3-star, 494th nationally

WR Yazeed Haynes, 2023 signee, 4-star, 199th nationally