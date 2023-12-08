ATHENS — Jackson Meeks opened up about entering the NCAA transfer portal, calling it the toughest decision in his life.

Meeks, a junior receiver on scholarship at Georgia, won two national championships with his teammates but shared how he yearns for more on an individual level than he has been able to achieve.

“I’ve had great coaches, all aspects, special teams, wide receiver, offense, all types of stuff,” Meeks said on the paid Players Lounge video podcast he has done with 2022 CFP Defensive MVP Javon Bullard.

“I built great relationships with everybody, all my teammates …. but at the end of the day, it’s always stuff that you have set for yourself, goals you have set for yourself.”

Meeks, in that respect, had just one catch for 23 yards this season (at Tennessee) and only took 85 snaps at receiver in nine games — tied with fellow transfer portal entrant Mekhi Mews for eighth-most at the position.

Meeks, like Mews, saw most of his work on special teams this season where he played 132 snaps — most notably, 74 on kick overage and 45 on punt return.

Last season Meeks had six catches for 65 yards, and as a freshman in 2021, he had three catches for 44 yards.

“It’s just been a journey here, (and) I’ve learned a lot of lessons here that I don’t think I could learn anywhere else,” Meeks said.

“Honestly, man, I’m looking to go be able to put myself in a better position to be able to achieve the goals I set for myself.”

Meeks discussed the Bulldogs’ 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, agreeing with Bullard that the Tide deserved credit.

“We played a great game, you know, offensive-wise we had a couple of turnovers that hurt us, hurt us bad, man, and they capitalized off those,” Meeks said.

“When it comes down to it, it’s like the small things, the small details they had the upper-hand on us.”

The head coach did not disagree, telling his team after the game they made too many mistakes to deserve to win.

Meeks, who played for Pat Nix at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., aid he’s hoping Alabama wins the national title.

“I hope they win it, because they’re the ones that knocked us out, that’s my vote,” Meeks said, admitting it was difficult to accept the defeat.

“I sat down at my locker, it was like damn …. when Coach gave us that speech, in all honestly, in all of our heads we knew there was (only) a slim chance we’ll get in.

“I thought the committee would at least think this team hasn’t lost in two seasons, we’ve been undefeated the whole season, been number one the whole season, that should play a factor. They could have gave us a chance to at least have an opportunity to three-peat.”

For now, Meeks’ status in the portal means he’ll be looking to win a third national championship at another school.

List of Georgia players in NCAA portal at time of publication

(ratings per 247Sports composite)

OL Austin Blaske, 2020 signee, 3-star, 529th nationally

PK Jared Zirkel, 2020 signee, 3-star, 1,927th nationally

QB Brock Vandagriff, 2021 signee, 5-star, 17th nationally

LB Xavian Sorey, 2021 signee, 5-star, 26th nationally

DL Jonathan Jefferson, 2021 signee, 4-star, 129th nationally

WR Jackson Meeks, 2021 signee, 3-star, 659th nationally

CB Nyland Green, 2021 signee, 4-star, 72nd nationally

WR Mekhi Mews, 2021 class, walk-on

OLB CJ Madden, 2022 signee, 4-star, 352nd nationally

OLB Darris Smith, 2022 signee, 4-star, 163rd nationally

MLB EJ Lightsey, 2022 signee, 3-star, 494th nationally