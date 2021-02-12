4 Georgia players projected in first 3 rounds of draft, per NFL.com

ATHENS — Georgia football is projected to produce at least one first-round draft pick for the fourth-straight year under Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs could, in fact, end up with two first-round picks for the second consecutive year, based on NFL.com’s recent three-round mock draft.

NFL analyst Chad Reuter is the latest to project Bulldogs’ Peach Bowl Defensive MVP and former FWAA Freshman All-American Azeez Ojulari as a first-round pick.

Ojuari is one of four Georgia players to be selected in the first three rounds, per Reuter.

“He has the quickness to handle all assignments,” Reuter penned, “while possessing strong hands as a pass rusher.”

RELATED: Ojulari sacks Cincinnati, sparks Georgia Peach Bowl win

Ojulari is projected to go No. 22 overall to the Tennessee Titans — one spot ahead of where Reuter has Alabama tailback Najee Harris going to the N.Y. Jets.

Cornerback Eric Stokes is the next Georgia player projected off the draft board at No. 33 overall. That pick represents the first pick of the second round to new Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer.

RELATED: Stokes finally gets his due, named first-team All-American

Stokes had a dynamic 2020 season, and it’s not hard to imagine him running a 40-yard dash time in the low 4.3-second range, which could bump him up into the middle of the first round.

Stokes’ projected draft position is two slots ahead of Clemson RB Travis Etienne, who is being projected to be picked by the Falcons where he would join Reuter’s projected overall No. 4 overall pick Justin Fields.

The Bulldogs’ third projected pick is cornerback Tyson Campbell, who Reuter has going in the third round with the 84th overall pick. That pick would be six picks after Minnesota is projected to select former Florida QB Kyle Trask.

The fourth and final Georgia player Reuter has in his three-round mock is center Trey Hill, who he projects to go to the Baltimore Ravens at 105 overall.

UGA has several other players who are expected to be drafted and/or sign free-agent contracts, including:

• OG Ben Cleveland

• TE Tre’ McKitty

• CB DJ Daniel

• SS Richard LeCounte

• DE Malik Herring

• DB Mark Webb

• LB Monty Rice

If all seven of the above players also get drafted — a realistic possibility considering all had Senior Bowl invites — Georgia could set a school record for most players picked in one NFL draft.

RELATED: Tre’ McKitty, DJ Daniel earn Senior Bowl honors

The previous record (8) was set in 2002 and again in 2013.

The Bulldogs had seven players selected in the NFL draft last year.

