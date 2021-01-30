Georgia’s DJ Daniel, Tre’ McKitty earn Senior Bowl practice squad honors

ATHENS — The Senior Bowl is all about players making a name for themselves, and Georgia players DJ Daniel and Tre’ McKitty left little doubt they did just that.

Daniel and McKitty were named the “American” team’s practice player of the week at their respective positions at the all-star game’s Friday night awards ceremony, per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Dillon Radunz was named the “Overall Practice Player-of-the-Week” at the Senior Bowl.

WATCH: McKitty makes catch of the week from Mac Jones at Senior Bowl

The honors were especially unique, as the former Bulldogs’ players won the awards via a vote of their teammates on the “American” team, which will play the “National” team at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Mobile’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers staff is coaching the “American” team, while the Miami Dolphins staff is coaching the “National” team.

The receivers group that faced Daniel voted for him as the top cornerback, while the linebackers and safeties that went up against McKitty selected him for the honor at tight end.

The strong week of practice in front of the NFL GMs and coaches representing the league’s 32 teams has been especially important for McKitty and Daniel, neither of whom had especially significant seasons at Georgia.

Daniel suffered a sprained ankle in the preseason and was unable to reclaim his 2019 starting position at cornerback with All-American Eric Stokes and projected first-round pick Tyson Campbell ahead of him on the depth chart.

McKitty had an arthroscopic surgical procedure performed on his knee in the preseason and missed the first two games.

Georgia’s D.J. Daniel was named top CB on the American team in a vote from the WR group at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony tonight at 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/92Pxl6YlsB — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 30, 2021

Georgia’s Tré McKitty was named top TE on the American team in a vote from the safety and LB groups at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony tonight at 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/Bq7NRJaIeu — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 30, 2021

Award winners, per Jim Nagy:

American Team

QB — Mack Jones, Alabama

Specialist: Punter Max Duffy, Kentucky

DB — Trey Brown, Oklahoma

Safety — Richie Grant, UCF

CB — DJ Daniel, Georgia

OL David Moore, Grambling

WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida

LB — K.J. Britt, Auburn

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

TE — Tre’ McKitty, Georgia

DL — Cam Sample, Temple

National Team

QB — Ian Book, Notre Dame

RB — Michael Carter, North Carolina

LB — Tony Fields, West Virginia

DL — Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

TE — Hunter Long, Boston College

PK — Riley Patterson, Memphis

Safety — Christian Uphoff, Illinois State

Georgia-related Senior Bowl stories

Jamie Newman opens up: ‘No regrets …. still loves DawgNation’

Malik Herring suffers torn ACL at Senior Bowl

Big Ben Cleveland posts Goliath numbers at weigh-in

Malik Herring displays dominant technique at Senior Bowl

Mark Webb grabs attention with nifty interception on Jamie Newman

Tre’ McKitty showing what might have been at Senior Bowl

NFL draft analyst weighs in on Richard LeCounte Senior Bowl scratch

No Georgia helmet at Senior Bowl for Wake Forest transfer

One-time Bulldog focused on impressing QB scouts at Senior Bowl

Richard LeCounte a shocking scratch from Senior Bowl

Six Georgia players primed to add more value than ever in Mobile