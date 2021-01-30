Georgia’s DJ Daniel, Tre’ McKitty earn Senior Bowl practice squad honors
ATHENS — The Senior Bowl is all about players making a name for themselves, and Georgia players DJ Daniel and Tre’ McKitty left little doubt they did just that.
Daniel and McKitty were named the “American” team’s practice player of the week at their respective positions at the all-star game’s Friday night awards ceremony, per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.
North Dakota State offensive lineman Dillon Radunz was named the “Overall Practice Player-of-the-Week” at the Senior Bowl.
WATCH: McKitty makes catch of the week from Mac Jones at Senior Bowl
The honors were especially unique, as the former Bulldogs’ players won the awards via a vote of their teammates on the “American” team, which will play the “National” team at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Mobile’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium.
The Carolina Panthers staff is coaching the “American” team, while the Miami Dolphins staff is coaching the “National” team.
The receivers group that faced Daniel voted for him as the top cornerback, while the linebackers and safeties that went up against McKitty selected him for the honor at tight end.
The strong week of practice in front of the NFL GMs and coaches representing the league’s 32 teams has been especially important for McKitty and Daniel, neither of whom had especially significant seasons at Georgia.
Daniel suffered a sprained ankle in the preseason and was unable to reclaim his 2019 starting position at cornerback with All-American Eric Stokes and projected first-round pick Tyson Campbell ahead of him on the depth chart.
McKitty had an arthroscopic surgical procedure performed on his knee in the preseason and missed the first two games.
Award winners, per Jim Nagy:
American Team
QB — Mack Jones, Alabama
Specialist: Punter Max Duffy, Kentucky
DB — Trey Brown, Oklahoma
Safety — Richie Grant, UCF
CB — DJ Daniel, Georgia
OL David Moore, Grambling
WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida
LB — K.J. Britt, Auburn
RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
TE — Tre’ McKitty, Georgia
DL — Cam Sample, Temple
National Team
QB — Ian Book, Notre Dame
RB — Michael Carter, North Carolina
LB — Tony Fields, West Virginia
DL — Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA
OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater
TE — Hunter Long, Boston College
PK — Riley Patterson, Memphis
Safety — Christian Uphoff, Illinois State
