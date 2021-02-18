Former NFL scout has surprising Georgia player omissions in Top 5 position rankings

ATHENS — Georgia football could be looking at a record NFL draft class, but projections for where many of the outgoing Bulldogs will go are all over the map. RELATED: 4 Georgia players projected in first 3 rounds Georgia had six players at the Senior Bowl in Mobile last month, and from all indications, the players who played in the game all boosted their NFL draft stock.

Even Malik Herring, who suffered a torn ACL in practice, opened eyes with his pass rush technique in the practice sessions and showcased his versatility. WATCH: Malik Herring shows dominant technique It was as important of a Senior Bowl as there has ever been in history, as the NFL combine has been canceled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldogs Pro Day, scheduled for March 17, will also be of great importance even though NFL head coaches and general managers aren’t expected to travel to on-campus sites as much as past years on account of the COVID-related restrictions in place. Some of these decision-makers, however, might make an exception for Georgia. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is universally considered a first-round NFL draft pick, and cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell each have the potential of running a 40-yard dash in under 4.40 seconds.

It’s one thing for NFL coaches to hear about a player running a sub 4.4 40, but it’s quite another to see it or time it in person. The Bulldogs have a chance to break their record of 8 players selected in one draft (set in 2002, 2013), as 10 players have a shot at being selected within the seven rounds. OLB Azeez Ojulari CB Eric Stokes CB Tyson Campbell LB Monty Rice