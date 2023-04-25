How the top 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks faired against Georgia’s defenses

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

How the Georgia defense impacted the top quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

There’s a clear top five when it comes to the quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. While scouts and teams may squabble over preferences, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker are expected to be the first five quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s a chance, if you believe the chatter, that all five will be first-round picks.

While the five quarterbacks all vary in skillset, there is one thing they have in common. They’ve each played against the Georgia Bulldogs during their college careers.