Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football If you want to know why Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program continue to recruit players who are committed to other programs, look at what is going on in the transfer portal.

This phenomenon isn’t unique to just Georgia, as LSU landed wide receiver Aaron Anderson out of the transfer portal on Sunday. He was the No. xx player in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but ended up redshirting this past season at Alabama. Anderson’s runner-up in his recruitment was LSU and now the Tigers have added a dynamic receiver to their roster. Smart spoke recently about what Georgia looks for in players from the transfer portal. And high school recruiting plays a significant part in informing what Georgia might be getting in a transfer prospect. “We called and recruited several guys that fit our criteria,” Smart said. “Number one, need. Number two, culture. Number three, we knew something about them out of high school. They’d been on our campus.”

Related: Kirby Smart lays out what Georgia football looks for in transfer portal The Georgia head coach has often explained that the reason the Bulldogs didn’t take a player out of the transfer portal was not some intentional choice. It was more a matter of circumstance last year, rather than completely ignoring the roster-building tool. This year has already shown that Georgia si going to be active in the transfer portal. While the Bulldogs have yet to add anyone, they’ve hosted multiple players at this point. Three of them — Bouye, Mississippi State’s RaRa Thomas and Missouri’s Dominic Lovett — came from fellow SEC schools. While the SEC experience no doubt helps prepare one for Georgia, it’s not a guarantee a transfer player fits into the Georgia culture. Not every transfer ends up being like Derion Kendrick, who started every game in his time at Georgia. “You have to be smart what you bring into your program, especially if you want to keep a dynamic, the culture we like to keep,” Smart said. With there being some level of risk in taking a player out of the transfer portal, Smart has leaned even more into recruiting players out of high school.