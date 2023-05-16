Addition of Dylan Raiola makes current Georgia quarterback situation all the more compelling

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. What the future of the Georgia football quarterback room looks like after adding Dylan Raiola Georgia’s quarterback picture came into focus on Monday with the commitment of 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Bulldogs added not just the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle but the No. 1 overall player for the class. In landing Raiola, Georgia obviously helps itself for the future when it comes to the quarterback position. He’s the No. 1 prospect at the position and picked Georgia over the likes of USC, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Georgia is now set to bring in two quarterbacks this cycle, as the Bulldogs hold a commitment from 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi. Georgia intends to sign both quarterbacks, after not bringing in any for the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs still have a long way to go before Raiola arrives on campus, even as an early enrollee. And the quarterback position is set to undergo its fair set of twists and turns over that span.

Georgia has three quarterbacks on the roster at this point. While none were as highly rated as Raiola, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton were all highly touted quarterbacks coming out of high school. They all also showed moments of promise this spring as they battle to replace Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has not yet named a starting quarterback. He probably won't ever publicly do so. Coming out of spring practice, Beck seems like the front-runner to win the QB1 job.

Smart though maintained he’s confident in all three quarterbacks should they be thrust into the starting role. “I was really pleased with all three quarterbacks,” Smart said after G-Day. “What you saw today was similar to what we’ve seen all spring. We have three really good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do a really good job. I was pleased with those guys.” What’s important to note about all three is that they each of multiple years of eligibility remaining. That means, in theory, all three could be at Georgia when Raiola and Puglisi enroll. There’s also the real possibility that the quarterback room sees attrition following the 2023 season. Beck and Vandagriff are both draft-eligible after this year. While the list of quarterbacks who were first-round picks with 16 or fewer starts is not long, Anthony Richardson was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft. He had just 13 career starts at Florida. Neither Beck nor Vandagriff is likely to test as well athletically as Richardson did at this year’s NFL draft combine. But with the talent returning on Georgia’s offense, there’s reason to believe one of them could have a very strong season and turn that into NFL draft success. We also have to mention the possibility here of one of those quarterbacks transferring. All three elected to remain with the program through spring practice, with the portal opening again in April.