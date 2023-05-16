Addition of Dylan Raiola makes current Georgia quarterback situation all the more compelling
What the future of the Georgia football quarterback room looks like after adding Dylan Raiola
Georgia’s quarterback picture came into focus on Monday with the commitment of 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Bulldogs added not just the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle but the No. 1 overall player for the class.
In landing Raiola, Georgia obviously helps itself for the future when it comes to the quarterback position. He’s the No. 1 prospect at the position and picked Georgia over the likes of USC, Ohio State and Nebraska.
Georgia is now set to bring in two quarterbacks this cycle, as the Bulldogs hold a commitment from 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi. Georgia intends to sign both quarterbacks, after not bringing in any for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
The Bulldogs still have a long way to go before Raiola arrives on campus, even as an early enrollee.
And the quarterback position is set to undergo its fair set of twists and turns over that span.
Georgia has three quarterbacks on the roster at this point. While none were as highly rated as Raiola, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton were all highly touted quarterbacks coming out of high school. They all also showed moments of promise this spring as they battle to replace Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has not yet named a starting quarterback. He probably won’t ever publicly do so. Coming out of spring practice, Beck seems like the front-runner to win the QB1 job.
Smart though maintained he’s confident in all three quarterbacks should they be thrust into the starting role.
“I was really pleased with all three quarterbacks,” Smart said after G-Day. “What you saw today was similar to what we’ve seen all spring. We have three really good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do a really good job. I was pleased with those guys.”
What’s important to note about all three is that they each of multiple years of eligibility remaining. That means, in theory, all three could be at Georgia when Raiola and Puglisi enroll.
There’s also the real possibility that the quarterback room sees attrition following the 2023 season. Beck and Vandagriff are both draft-eligible after this year. While the list of quarterbacks who were first-round picks with 16 or fewer starts is not long, Anthony Richardson was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft. He had just 13 career starts at Florida.
Neither Beck nor Vandagriff is likely to test as well athletically as Richardson did at this year’s NFL draft combine. But with the talent returning on Georgia’s offense, there’s reason to believe one of them could have a very strong season and turn that into NFL draft success.
We also have to mention the possibility here of one of those quarterbacks transferring. All three elected to remain with the program through spring practice, with the portal opening again in April.
“I feel like I compete in everything that I do,” Beck said. “Whether it’s school, whether it’s on the football field, even if I’m playing a pick-up basketball game at the rec center, like, I’m going to compete. I feel like it’s just natural.”
It made sense given all three are still competing for a starting job. But come the fall, we’ll have a much better idea of how the quarterback pecking order looks. Vandagriff is also expected to graduate this fall as well.
There’s understandable excitement about adding a player of Raiola’s caliber. Many will be eager to see how he plays once he arrives at Georgia. It’s not every day you land a player whose game gives off Patrick Mahomes vibes.
But let’s also not go ahead and pencil him as QB1 for Georgia’s 2024 opener against Clemson either. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud both redshirted in their first years at Alabama and Ohio State respectively. The magnificent Caleb Williams sat behind Spencer Rattler at first when he was playing for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.
While Smart started Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm as true freshmen, the Georgia program is in a far different place than where it was in 2017. Even Justin Fields, the last high school recruit of Raiola’s caliber to sign with Georgia, saw sporadic at best playing time as a freshman in 2018.
Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton could flourish this coming season. They could do enough to boost their NFL draft stock in the case of Beck and Vandagriff. They may also simply be very good players who elect to take advantage of their remaining eligibility and return to Georgia for another season.