Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart aren’t overlooking Billy Napier: ‘They’re always going to be a force '

Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart praise Billy Napier ATHENS — For the first time, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Florida coach Billy Napier will share the field for the first time. Had Justin Fields not entered the transfer portal in December of 2018, perhaps Bennett and Napier come together much sooner than this.

It's well-known by now that had Georgia not called at the 11th hour that Bennett would've gone to play for Napier at UL-Lafayette. "It was a tough phone call," Bennett said. "I'm sure he had to make those same phone calls when he had to go to Florida. That's just this game. You make your decisions, you let them know, they say alright, you say alright and smile the next time you see them."

Bennett has since become a national-championship-winning quarterback, while Napier turned his success into becoming the new coach at Florida. The Gators have scuffled a bit at 4-3 this season, with the defense devolving into a major problem for Napier. But the game against Georgia grants him the chance to reshape the tenor of his first season. Saturday will be the first time Napier takes part in this rivalry. For Bennett, it will be his final trip down to Jacksonville.

For the Georgia quarterback, he’s very much hoping to have a better showing than his previous two trips to Duval County. In 2020, Bennett got Georgia off to a fast start, building a 14-0 lead over the Gators. But on his second touchdown pass, he suffered a hit to his shoulder. “I thought I snapped my collarbone in half,” Bennett said. “It hurt so bad.” Bennett was ultimately replaced as the Bulldogs lost to the Gators. It ended up being the last game Bennett started for Georgia that season, as JT Daniels took over for the Mississippi State game. Last season, Bennett and Georgia came away with a 34-7 win. But it was the defense that carried the day, as the Bulldogs forced three second-quarter turnovers, one of which Nakobe Dean returned for a touchdown. Bennett meanwhile was intercepted twice and completed only 10 of his 19 attempts. “We struggled a little bit and the defense had our back that game,” Bennett said.