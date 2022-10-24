Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV network announced for Week 10 contest

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be the biggest game of the college football season on Nov. 5. A game time of 3:30 p.m. ET was announced. CBS will broadcast the Week 10 matchup. Sanford Stadium has only twice hosted meetings between top-5 teams. The last came back in 1983. As it stands right now, Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and Tennessee is the No. 3 team in the most recent AP Poll. But neither team will want to overlook their current opponents, as both are more than capable of pulling off an upset. Tennessee hosts No. 18 Kentucky, with the Wildcats coming off of a bye week.

Georgia meanwhile will travel down to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the rival Florida Gators. Florida enters the game with a 4-3 record and as a record underdog. This will be Billy Napier’s first crack at Kirby Smart as the new head coach at Florida. Smart made things very clear to both his team and reporters last week. Even with the massive Tennessee game looming, the Bulldogs will not spend a single second thinking past the Gators. “This is the Georgia-Florida matchup. I don’t think you have to worry about that,” Smart said. “I might understand if it was a non-conference or an FCS opponent, but that’s not going to be the case on Florida.”