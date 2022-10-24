Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV network announced for Week 10 contest
The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be the biggest game of the college football season on Nov. 5. A game time of 3:30 p.m. ET was announced. CBS will broadcast the Week 10 matchup.
Sanford Stadium has only twice hosted meetings between top-5 teams. The last came back in 1983. As it stands right now, Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and Tennessee is the No. 3 team in the most recent AP Poll.
But neither team will want to overlook their current opponents, as both are more than capable of pulling off an upset. Tennessee hosts No. 18 Kentucky, with the Wildcats coming off of a bye week.
Georgia meanwhile will travel down to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the rival Florida Gators. Florida enters the game with a 4-3 record and as a record underdog. This will be Billy Napier’s first crack at Kirby Smart as the new head coach at Florida.
Smart made things very clear to both his team and reporters last week. Even with the massive Tennessee game looming, the Bulldogs will not spend a single second thinking past the Gators.
“This is the Georgia-Florida matchup. I don’t think you have to worry about that,” Smart said. “I might understand if it was a non-conference or an FCS opponent, but that’s not going to be the case on Florida.”
The game against Tennessee will have massive ramifications. As both teams are unbeaten, the winner of the Georgia-Tennessee game should take full control of the SEC East. This matchup will also be played after the first College Football Playoff rankings, giving us a better idea of how these two teams stack as potential playoff contenders.
Georgia did beat Tennessee 41-17 last season in Knoxville, Tenn., when the Bulldogs were No. 1. But this Tennessee team is clearly very different.
The Bulldogs’ game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. That game will also air on CBS.
Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV Network for Week 10 game
Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Network: CBS
Location: Athens, Ga.
Date: Nov. 5
