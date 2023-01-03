How the 2020 Under Armour All-American game played a key role in shaping this Georgia football team

These games aren’t as big as they once as more and more players elect to get a jump on their careers and bypass these celebratory events to go through bowl practices at Georgia. Consider A.J. Harris, Tyler Williams, CJ Allen, Lawson Luckie and Jamaal Jarrett were all with the team on Saturday instead of taking part in either game. “It’s because the percentages are going up of kids that are doing that. They don’t want to fall behind,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So there’s this mass movement to come early, get started, get my degree on the way, get some 12, 15 hours towards my degree in a more simpler time, which is the spring. That’s the trend.” But while these games going forward take on less significance in the recruiting world, don’t downplay the role these events play in bringing players together and creating a connection that carries over into their college career.

The 2020 Under Armour game illustrates that perfectly. For that installment, 10 future Bulldogs were involved. Many of them form the nucleus of this 2022 Georgia football team. Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran, Darnell Washington, Jalen Carter and Arian Smith were among those to participate in the event. Georgia football 2020 signees at the Under Armour All-American game Wide receiver Arian Smith

Defensive back Major Burns “That was like my first taste of college, with that level talent,” Van Pran said. “Generally, it gave me a lot of confidence because it showed me that if I worked hard because I was able to show I could compete with those guys. It was really fun, spent a lot of time there and created a lot of connections there.”

Smith showcased his blazing speed at the event, winning the fastest-man competition. Van Pran, Jones and Washington all bonded as they were members on the same team. Van Pran lamented having to double-team Carter in the game, showing the first glimpses of Carter's game-wrecking ability. At the time, one of the major storylines that week was where would Washington be going. He made his commitment during the game, ultimately picking Georgia over offers from Tennessee, Alabama and Miami. Washington dropped a few hints throughout the week about where he might be leaning. But just about everyone there marveled at his size as well. "This man is huge, he stood next to me," Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, said. "I saw a picture after practice and was like 'Dang I look small.'"