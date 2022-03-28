Georgia football wide receivers have ‘a big opportunity’ this spring. They just need to stay healthy to take it

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football in a tenuous position at wide receiver this spring Depth was an issue for the Georgia wide receiver room last season. It appears to be an even bigger issue this spring for Georgia, with Kirby Smart remarking that it is as thin in terms of depth as the Bulldogs ever have been at the position. And that’s with the room having relatively good health at the moment.

“You don’t have depth. You don’t have it anywhere. It’s easy to leave and go places,” Smart said. “Those guys are a little higher maintenance in terms of thinking of themselves. They expect to play right away and go.” Arian Smith and CJ Smith are both limited this spring after suffering injuries late in the 2021 season. They also happen to be the two fastest members of the team, with both players hitting over 22 miles per hour on Georgia football GPS tracking numbers. If Georgia were to play Oregon next week, the two Smiths are probably capable of playing. But with it being spring, the Bulldogs are taking the cautious route with its two fastest receivers.

The Smith duo were not the only ones dealing with injuries last season. Kearis Jackson had knee surgery last summer and was very clearly not the same player we saw in 2020. Even though he was able to play for much of last season, the timing of the injury almost guaranteed it would be a lost season. “Summer workouts here is what pretty much defines you and what is going to prepare you for the season this year,” Jackson said. “Me being able to not have the opportunity to attend those workouts and not be fully participating in those things kind of set me back a little bit from being as close as I know I can, like with speed and stuff.” Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is in a better spot healthwise now than he was last spring when he was still overcoming a fractured ankle. But he still missed time during the 2021 season with ankle and hamstring injuries.

The junior though does look on the bright side when it comes to the current wide receiver room. There isn’t a ton of competition given the numbers standpoint and with Georgia rotating as much as it does, there’s an opportunity for plenty in the room. “I feel like this is a big opportunity for everyone who plays receiver,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Everyone has the chance to showcase their talent and see how well they catch the ball, run routes and block—stuff like that. I feel like this spring is a great opportunity for everyone in general who’s working at the receiver position to show off what they can do.” Related: A Georgia football deep dive on the National Championship-winning block by Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Even though Rosemy-Jacksaint didn’t record a catch in the national championship game against Alabama, he still found himself on the field late in that game thanks to his blocking ability. He’s now looking to build off that part of his game and make a bigger impact in terms of pass-catching. Then there is the case of Dominick Blaylock. He’s missed much of the past two seasons with ACL and hamstring injuries. He was able to play late last season but was not in the same spot as say George Pickens, who also overcame an ACL injury. Pickens played a number of key snaps down the stretch, including a 52-yard reception in the national championship game. Blaylock had just 2 catches in four games last season and did not see the field in the rematch against Alabama.