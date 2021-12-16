Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from the 2022 Early Signing period Winner: Jahmile Addae The Georgia defensive backs coach hasn’t even been with the program for a full year. And he’s already made a massive impact on the future of this team.

Georgia signed five defensive backs on Wednesday. All five are 4-star prospects are better. Four of them rank inside the top-100 overall prospects. Three of them are 5-star prospects. For a secondary that has become a major concern for Georgia, they’ve got some bodies that could potentially help out right away. “The length and the speed is what stood out the most,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of his defensive back class. “We missed some size in recent years. We like to have length; we like to have toughness. I like intelligence; I like ball skills. I think a lot of these qualities and traits show up.”

Addae was also instrumental in securing the commitment of 5-star edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. Georgia saw big-time recruiting efforts from assistant coaches Tray Scott, Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp Todd Hartley and Dell McGee in this recruiting cycle. It speaks to how important recruiting is for every assistant on this Georgia staff. Addae’s efforts though stand out in this cycle.