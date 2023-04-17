Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football winners and losers following 2023 G-Day game Winner: Arian Smith

“I hold my breath every time. I’m worried about injury. He’s really a fast guy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “At times, he gets some awkward tackles and it scares you. He had a good spring. We have to be smart about our workload and volume of work for him. The more he does, the more he becomes injury-prone. He stretches the field in ways that other guys can’t do. We have to be smart about that.” Smith wasn’t the only wide receiver to impress on Saturday. Mekhi Mews had 91 receiving yards in addition to making a couple of strong plays on special teams. Jackson Meeks bullied his way into a 29-yard touchdown catch. Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett, Ladd McConkey and Zeed Haynes all had explosive plays as well. The Georgia wide receiver position is poised to be a strength for Georgia in 2023. Saturday only reinforced that idea.

Loser: The Bear Alexander situation The biggest bit of news to come out of G-Day was the departure of Bear Alexander. The sophomore defensive tackle entered the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon, hours before G-Day. According to sources DawgNation has spoken with, the expectation is that Alexander will indeed depart the program. USC is the most likely landing spot for the defensive tackle, with playing time being a driving force behind the decision. Related: Georgia teammates share honest thoughts on Bear Alexander, what comes next for defensive line When asked about the move afterward, Smart did not come off upset. He understands this is just the new reality in college football. “It’s who handles it and manages it best. It’s a new climate we’re in,” Smart said. “The window will open and all across the country, there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures. Ultimately the climate we have created and more power to them.”