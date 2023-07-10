Social media takes note of Georgia’s dominant July recruiting run
Georgia began the month of July with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. It has only strengthened its class since then as the Bulldogs picked up four commitments last week.
Daniel Calhoun was the first to pop, as he committed on July 5. Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye joined the class on July 6. Nyier Daniels picked Georgia on July 7 and Marques Easley became the final piece on July 8.
All four players are 4-star prospects, with Calhoun and Jonah-Ajonye both being top-100 overall prospects for the 2024 recruiting cycle. With more than five months till the early signing period, Georgia now has 11 top-100 commitments.
This is already a loaded recruiting class for the Bulldogs. The opening days of July provided plenty for Georgia fans to celebrate as Kirby Smart’s staff reeled in commitments on four consecutive days. That Georgia has spent much of the summer strengthening its offensive and defensive lines shouldn’t come as a shock, given how important those two positions have been in the last two seasons for Georgia.
Georgia though still has plenty of work left to do on the recruiting trail for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Given how the Bulldogs have started this cycle, there will be plenty more commitments to celebrate in the 2024 recruiting cycle for the Bulldogs.