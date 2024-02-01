Enter for a chance to win a cabin on the DawgNation Cruise this April
Wish you could join DawgNation onboard Allure of the Seas this April? Maybe you can. Our friends at Kroger are once again giving away a cruise package for up to two people to join in on the fun.
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

