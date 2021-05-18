How Nolan Smith somehow became an underrated part of Georgia’s pass rush

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Nolan Smith enters crucial Georgia season with something to prove Nolan Smith entered Georgia as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2019 class. Smith emerged as a vocal leader for that class, due in part to him being the cycle’s first commitment. That made him a very popular and discussed player early on for the Bulldogs. In his time at Georgia, he’s been a productive player when called upon. He’s got 5.0 sacks in his first two seasons for the Bulldogs. Of the returning defenders on Georgia’s 2021 team, only Adam Anderson has more.

But entering the 2021 season, where Smith figures to have an even bigger opportunity thanks to Azeez Ojulari entering the NFL draft, Smith doesn’t seem to be generating the same level of interest or hype compared to some of his fellow teammates. And at this point in Smith’s Georgia career, it’s a little perplexing as to why that is the case. We’ll start with Anderson. He picked up 6.5 sacks last season for the Bulldogs. He looked something like The Flash while rushing the passer for Georgia in 2020.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart pointed out that Anderson will be used in a number of non-traditional ways come the fall, as was the case in 2020. “Adam is not a normal outside backer. He does a lot of different things,” Smart said this spring. “He’s playing nickel/star for us now. He still plays outside backer for us some on third down.” Smith figures to get a majority of his reps at the “jack” position in Georgia’s defense. With Ojulari moving on and Jermaine Johnson at Florida State, the Bulldogs aren’t as deep at the position in 2021 as they had been in Smith’s first two years on campus. Georgia though isn’t expecting Smith to replicate Ojulari’s production on his own. That would require Smith to jump from 2.5 sacks to 8.5 sacks. Smart was asked about Smith making that sort of leap and replacing Ojulari earlier this spring. The answer that Smart gave though spoke more about what he was looking for in another 2019 5-star prospect, Travon Walker. “We had productive rushers but a lot of that was what he called and trying to scheme to get guys one-on-one,” Smart said. “Travon is the guy that’s got to have a big year for us. Not only is he replacing Malik (Herring) but in a lot of ways he’s replacing Azeez. I think everybody just assumes with Azeez being gone that it’s Nolan’s job. It’s not like that for us.

Like Smith, Walker figures to see a bigger snap load in 2021. Combine that with Walker’s stunning athleticism, and you can see why he’s a trendy answer to potentially be Georgia’s top defensive player this coming season. The defensive end position has not been a productive one under Smart. Even with Walker having a higher ceiling than either Jonathan Ledbetter or Malik Herring, it’s fair to wonder how aggressive Georgia will be in using Walker as a pass rusher. The Georgia defensive line — not just Walker but Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and the rest of the group — had only 4.0 sacks last season for the Bulldogs. Walker is really going to need to up those numbers if he’s going to live up to Smart’s expectations. We should also mention inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, who earned constant praise for his leadership this spring. He led the Bulldogs in tackles last season and has done nothing to dispel any Roquan Smith comparisons. Related: Georgia football podcast: Nakobe Dean might be the SEC’s most underrated player Smith has great expectations of his own entering 2021. He does have to replace Ojulari not just as a pass rusher, but also in the run game. Jordan Davis makes life easier for everyone but Smith is going to need to consistently set the edge. His physical strength should give him a better chance of doing that than Anderson off the edge.